Is Last Guardian of Wind Valley from Studio Ghibli Real or Fake? New Movie Speculation Explained

New promotional material for a Studio Ghibli film titled The Last Guardian of Wind Valley has fans wondering if the new movie is real or fake.

Is Last Guardian of Wind Valley Real or Fake?

Across social media, primarily on Facebook, a poster teasing a new Studio Ghibli film titled The Last Guardian of Wind Valley is making the rounds, leading fans to wonder whether it is being released.

Below a bright blue sky, a massive blue creature, complete with scales and horns, stands over two young people in front of a city and on top of a large rock formation.

No release date is included on the poster, although it's teased as a Studio Ghibli production with the studio's logo in the top right corner.

The full poster can be seen below:

The Last Guardian of Wind Valley poster

Unfortunately, for Studio Ghibli fans, this poster is fake. No movie with this title is in development from the studio or set for release.

Some believe it could be tied to one of Studio Ghibli founder Hayao Miyazaki's earlier movies, 1984's Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind. Still, nothing is confirmed about the aforementioned film or its ties to Valley of the Wind.

What Is Planned for Studio Ghibli's Future?

Although The Guardian reported in December 2023 that Studio Ghibli was finished making films after 2023's The Boy and the Heron, it appears the team behind these animated movies is still going strong.

Per CBC, studio executive Junichi Nishioka made it clear that Miyazaki's production company is far from done, noting that the studio founder does not feel like The Boy and the Heron is his final outing:

"Other people say that this might be his last film, but he doesn't feel that way at all."

Nishioka then confirmed Miyazaki "is currently working on ideas" for new movies with no plans to retire anytime soon:

"He is currently working on ideas for a new film. He comes into his office every day and does that. This time, he's not going to announce his retirement at all. He's continuing working just as he has always done."

Following the success of The Boy and the Heron, fans will be anxious to see what Studio Ghibli has in store. However, Miyazaki appears to only be in the early stages of development for his next entry.

While the poster for The Last Guardian of Wind Valley is not real, Studio Ghibli is sure to put its best foot forward to bring its usual round of stunning visuals and exciting characters like the ones seen in this fake poster.

All of Studio Ghibli's films are currently available to stream on Max.