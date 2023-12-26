Is Will Smith Remaking Tombstone In 2024? New Movie Rumors Explained

Rumors centered around a 2024 Tombstone remake starring Will Smith spread like wildfire on social media over Christmas weekend.

Val Kilmer and Kurt Russell teamed up in 1993 to star in the Western classic, Tombstone, exploring the stories of notable outlaws and sheriffs from the 1880s, such as William Brocius, Doc Holliday, and Wyatt Earp.

Tombstone holds a remarkable 94% audience score and a 72% critic rating from Rotten Tomatoes. It also raked in a worldwide box office haul of $73.2 million back during its initial run.

Will Smith's Tombstone Remake Rumors Explained

A movie poster showing Will Smith and Jamie Foxx side by side in a Tombstone remake is making the rounds on social media.

The pair can be seen wearing iconic Western outfits while striking an intimidating pose alongside a title card reading Tombstone.

Tombstone

In addition to the poster, the post included a synopsis of the supposed Tombstone remake, noting that Foxx would play Wyatt Earp and Smith would bring Doc Holliday to life.

The synopsis also indicated that the movie is allegedly set to premiere around Summer 2024:

"Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled ride through the Wild West in 'TOMBSTONE,' starring Jamie Foxx as the stoic Wyatt Earp and Will Smith as the charismatic and enigmatic Doc Holliday. As bullets fly and tensions rise, witness their epic showdown against a ruthless gang, set against the backdrop of a sun-drenched, lawless frontier. In theaters Summer 2024."

Unfortunately, this poster is fake and there have been no legitimate updates about a remake of the 1993 movie since its release.

Will a Tombstone Reboot Ever Happen?

It remains to be seen if a Tombstone reboot is secretly being considered.

The 1993 film led by Kurt Russell and Val Kilmer is referred to by many as a classic. Some have even claimed that it is in the untouchable category when it comes to reboots, joining the likes of Back to the Future, Jaws, and Titanic.

Still, there were attempts to create a movie that is in a similar vein to Tombstone.

In 2021, a TV movie from ITN Films called Once Upon a Time in Tombstone directed by Christopher Forbes was released on Tubi.

However, it didn't live up to fan expectations since it only earned a 1.8 rating from IMDb and a lone review on Rotten Tomatoes described it as the "worst thing [he has] ever seen."

It is safe to assume that creating a Tombstone remake presents many challenges, considering that a filmmaker has to balance many moving pieces such as the historical events that transpired during the 1880s and telling the story of the notable Western individuals who took part in them.

As for the inclusion of Will Smith and Jamie Foxx, the pair is set to have a busy 2024.

Smith is expected to have his hands full with Bad Boys 4, I Am Legend 2, and Netflix's Fast and Loose. Foxx, meanwhile, will work on an upcoming reality series called We Are Family and movies like Signal Hill and Tin Soldier.

For now, fans can stream Tombstone on Hulu while it is also available for purchase on major digital platforms.