Who Is Christina Leonardi? 4 Things to Know About Wyatt Earp Actress - Wiki Bio Details

Here's everything to know about Christina Leonardi, who stars in Netflix's recently released Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War.

Christina Leonardi was born in 1997 and is a New York-based actor.

She has a BFA from NYU Tisch School of Arts and experience in acting, producing, directing, writing, and assistant directing. Leonardi has also done commercial work with clients including eBay, DoorDash, Lobos Tequila, and more.

Meet Christina Leonardi - Biography Details

Wyatt Earp is Christina Leonardi's First Major Role

Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War is Christina Leonardi's first major onscreen role.

The show is a docudrama that, through intense reenactments, tells the story of the legendary Wild West cowboy Wyatt Earp and his feud with Ike Clanton. The show has six episodes, which she stars in five of.

Leonardi plays Josephine Marcus, Wyatt's wife.

Previously, the actress appeared in two episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime as Christine Olston. Before that, in 2022, she played Mary Pickford in the television series Titans: The Rise of Hollywood.

Christina Starred in a Music Video With Maya Hawke

On July 18, 2022, Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke released a music video for her new song Thérèse, from her new album at the time, MOSS.

The song is inspired by the painting Thérèse Dreaming by Balthus, a work of art currently displayed in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

It's subject matter explores the male gaze and how it it can affect the sexualization of young woman.

Christina Leonardi stars as one of the woman in the piece, alongside Hawke and several other actresses.

In an Instagram post thanking Hawke and everyone involved with the music video, Leonardi gave "much love to all who were involved in the making of Thérèse."

Christina Directed a Short Film

The actress isn't just known for her acting abilities––Christina Leonardi also directed, produced, and wrote a short film called A Table Is as Good as Nine Lives.

The documentary piece explored the filmmaker's family and traditions using "archival footage spanning several generations."

The full synopsis can be read here:

"Through conversations with her elderly family members, the filmmaker unearths the spirit and traditions of her Italian family using archival footage spanning several generations. Both a celebration of life and a reconciliation with passing on, A Table Is As Good As Nine Lives is a love letter to the memories that connect us to our past."

Unsurprisingly, the cast included her family members: Philip Leonardi, Irene Leonardi, Dana Lombardi, and Len Lombardi.

A Table Is as Good as Nine Lives appeared in film festivals, including Slamdance Film Festival 2022, Not Film Fest 2022, and Dumbo Film Festival 2022.

Film Threat offered high praise of the piece, exclaiming how, "In the span of 12 minutes, the filmmaker encapsulates a lifetime of warm recollections of her family around the dinner table."

The outlet also claimed that the short "serves as a reminder that grand gestures or rousing political statements aren’t always a requirement for success."

The entire short film can be watched on Leonardi's Vimeo.

Christina Will Next Star in Embyro

Christina Leonardi's next project will be in another short film called Embyro.

On IMDb, the synopsis reads: "In a dystopian world, a young woman fights for her right to have a child with her chosen partner and not her government assigned breeding mate."

The project is described as a Dystopian Sci-Fi piece written and directed by Thomas Barth. Juan Szilagyi, Keither Jamal Downing, Claire-Monique Martin, and Brian Kelly star alongside Leonardi.

Currently, there is no release date available for the short film.

Leonardi also has three upcoming shorts that she is producing: The Sandwich Line, Blubber, and The Magic Circle.

How to Follow Christina Leonardi Online

Chrstina Leonardi's online presence includes her Instagram and IMDb, which can be found here:

Instagram: @christina_leonardi

IMDb: Christina Leonardi

Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War is now streaming on Netflix.

