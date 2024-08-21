Here's what happens to Amaury Nolasco's Fernando Sucre in Fox's Prison Break, which is now streaming on Netflix.

While Sucre main not be the leading character of Prison Break, he has was a key part of the series since the very beginning.

Sucre's Beginnings in Prison Break

The character audiences were first introduced to Sucre in Prison Break Season 1 as he got himself locked up in Fox River State Penitentiary by robbing a liquor store––all to try and buy an engagement ring for Maricruz, his girlfriend. It this did not go as planned, leading him to be put behind bars.

But thanks to that chain of events, he ends up meeting his eventual cellmate, Wentworth Miller's Michael Scofield, a man with a prison break plan tattooed all over his body in an attempt to save his brother (Dominque Purcell's Lincoln Burrows) who was framed for a murder he did not commit.

Sucre isn't on board with the plan at first, but he eventually comes around to it all and becomes one of the infamous Fox Fiver Eight who escape prison and go on the run from the police.

Season 2 mostly sees Sucre trying to reunite with Maricruz, with some brief excursions to help Michael, Lincoln, and the others locate a stash of hidden money.

He eventually finds himself in trouble with both T-Bag (a former inmate) and Bellick (a former prison guard), who are looking for the same treasure trove of cash. Bellick even threatens that Maricruz will die if he doesn't.

As it turns out, as revealed at the start of Season 2, Maricruz was never in any real danger. Eventually, Sucre tracks Maricruz down to Chicago, where he calls her and they have a short-lived reunion.

However, Sucre realizes that he needs to get his life together before the two of them can be together again.

How Did Sucre Get Out of Sona?

While Fox River State Penitentiary is the original prison everyone gets stuck in, another gets the spotlight in Season 3: Sona Federal Penitentiary.

Sona is all the way in Panama, where Michael Scofield finds himself locked up after taking the blame for a murder Sara Tencredi carried out in self-defense.

Other familiar inmates stuck with Michael on the inside include T-Bag, Bellick, and Mahone (a villain introduced in Season 2 who teams up with Michael on several occasions once their paths cross in Sona).

What makes Sona such a terrible place is that all of the prison guards have pulled out and strictly just watch the outer perimeter. This leaves the inside in full control of all the inmates, which breeds consistent chaos.

Sucre isn't involved in the Sona plot until Sara Tencredi is violently killed (though, in classic fashion, it is later revealed that she was never really dead). After that event, Sucre agrees to help Lincoln break Michael out.

While Sucre successfully helps Michael Scofield escape Sona after becoming the prison's new gravedigger (and helping to break the integrity of the prison's fences), by the end of Season 3, Sucre becomes stuck in the horrifying confounds of the Panama prison himself.

Thankfully for Sucre, not all is lost.

Season 4 reveals that T-Bag ended up starting a massive riot that burned Sona down to the ground. When it was all said and done, no one had heard from either Sucre, Bellick, or T-Bag––though all three made it out of the prison alive.

Does Sucre Die in Prison Break?

Thankfully for the audiences, Sucre does not die in Prison Break. In fact, he has a relatively happy ending in the show.

After being saved by Bellick and escaping Sona, Sucre is able to see his newborn baby with Maricruz before having to flee after someone calls the cops on him.

This leads him right back to Michael and Lincoln to help in a crucial mission: taking down the evil organization named The Company, which that gang has been fighting since day one.

This involves retrieving Scylla, a six-key data file containing all the information on The Company, enough to take it down for good. Throughout Season 4, the gang is successful in their mission and is even rewarded with full immunity (besides T-Bag, who is sent back to Fox River).

Despite achieving their goal, Sara ends up getting arrested and thrown into prison, which leaves the group one more mission: to save Michael's wife. While they are successful, Michael seemingly dies in the process, sacrificing himself to save Sara.

Of course, Michael isn't really dead, which sets the stage for the Season 5 revival seven years later. In this final season, Sucre actually only appears briefly in three episodes.

While he learns about Michael's newly determined date, Lincoln convinces him to stay behind as to not put himself or his family in danger.

Prison Break is now streaming on Netflix.

