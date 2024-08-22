A new Mexican thriller drama series from Netflix titled The Accident (Accidente) boasts an incredible cast led by Soy Tu Fan actress Ana Claudia Talancón and Griselda star Alberto Guerra.

The 10-episode series revolves around a tragic accident that killed three children during a birthday party, leaving everyone in the community mourning and confused as to who is responsible for the kids' demise.

The Accident premiered on Netflix on August 21.

Every Main Cast Member of The Accident

Ana Claudia Talancón - Daniela

Ana Claudia Talancón

Ana Claudia Talancón portrays Daniela in The Accident. She is Emiliano's wife and Rodrigo's mother.

Daniela is reeling from Rodrigo's sudden death after being one of the kids who were killed in a horrific accident during his birthday party.

As a police detective, she spearheads the investigation to find out what really happened to his son, how he died, and if there is a suspect behind it.

Talancón has over 50 credits, with roles in One Missed Call, Tear This Heart Out, and Ladies' Night.

Sebastián Martínez - Emiliano

Sebastián Martínez

Sebastián Martínez is part of The Accident's cast as Daniela's husband, Emiliano.

Emiliano is a lawyer who was busy with a business call during the tragic day of Rodrigo's death and his ignorance led to his son and his friend's death.

It is revealed in the latter episodes of the series that Emiliano was supposed to fix the stake of the bounce house but he forgot about it after receiving a call from an American firm about his proposal.

Martinez is known for his roles in La Pola, Rosario Tijeras, and Pa' Quererte.

Alberto Guerra - El Charro

Alberto Guerra

Alberto Guerra brings El Charro to life in The Accident.

El Charro is a businessman and the father of Gabo, one of the kids who died during the accident.

After the death of his son, Charro becomes reckless by attacking Daniela and Emiliano's gardener, blaming him for the tragic mishap which also leads to his arrest.

Guerra's most recognizable roles are playing Tony Castillo in Ladrón de Corazones, Jose Venegas in El Señor de los Cielos, and Canek Lagos in Ingobernable.

Eréndira Ibarra - Lupita

Eréndira Ibarra

Lupita (played by Eréndira Ibarra) is El Charro's wife and Gabo's mother.

She has an abusive marriage with Charro where she experienced physical abuse and mental torture.

Lupita is not perfect as well because she also slept with another man, committing adultery in the process.

Ibarra's notable credits include The Matrix Resurrections, Sense8, and Enfermo Amor.

Shaní Lozano - Yolanda

Shaní LozanoShaní Lozano

Yolanda works as a maid in Daniela and Emiliano's house. The character is portrayed on-screen by Shani Lozano.

Yolanda is also Moncho's wife who simply wants to prove her husband's innocence.

Lozano's other major role includes playing Yeni in over 20 episodes of The Surrogacy.

Silverio Palacios - Moncho

Silverio Palacios

Silverio Palacios stars as Moncho, Emiliano's gardener who has been accused as the suspect behind the deaths of the three kids during Rodrigo's birthday party.

Palacios is a veteran actor who has over 100 credits, with roles in The Thin Yellow Line, The Legend of Zorro, and Killing Cabos.

Erick Elías - Fabián

Erick Elías

Erick Elías portrays Fabian, a psychologist and a close friend of Daniela and Emiliano.

Elias has credits in Betty en NY, Dias Mejores, and 100 días para enamorarnos.

Erik Hayser - David

Erik Hayser

Erik Hayser joins the cast as David, Emiliano's brother-in-law and business partner who is having an affair with Charro's wife, Lupita.

Hayser is best known for his roles in Sense8, Dulce Amargo, and Sin Retorno.

Valentina Acosta - Brenda

Valentina Acosta

Valentina Acosta plays Javier's wife, Brenda, in The Accident. Her son is also one of the victims of the tragic accident.

Brenda is taking a video before the accident happened and she captured why the bouncy house collapsed in the first place.

Acosta previously appeared in A Mano Limpia, Azucar, and Perseguidos.

Macarena Garcia - Lucia

Macarena Garcia

Macarena Garcia's Lucia is Emiliano and Daniela's teenage daughter who is in a relationship with Charro's son, Alex.

She is also involved in the illegal drug trade that has been happening inside her school.

Garcia's major credits include Control Z, Los Elegidos, and La Rebelion.

Mauricio Isaac - Chief Santos

Mauricio Isaac

Mauricio Isaac appears as Police Chief Santos in The Accident.

Aside from being Daniella's boss, Chief Santos helps in investigating what really happened during the tragic bouncy house accident during Rodrigo's birthday.

Isaac previously starred in Natural Born Narco, Sitiados: Mexico, and Walking Distance.

Sebastian Dante - Alex

Sebastian Dante

Sebastian Dante joins the cast of The Accident as Alex, Charro's stepson and Lucia's boyfriend.

Alex and Lucia bonded over the sorrow of losing their siblings and their strong love for each other almost defied all odds. However, Lucia's drug problem continued to haunt them.

Dante's past major credits include Falsa Identidad, El Rey: Vicente Fernandez, and Bloom.

All episodes of The Accident are now streaming on Netflix.

Read more about other Netflix shows:

Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War Netflix Cast: Actors & Characters In Series (Photos)

Is Camille Actually Pregnant in Emily in Paris Season 4? Answered

Umbrella Academy Season 4 Removed 1 Main Character's Superpowers, Reveals Star (Exclusive)