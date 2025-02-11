Netflix's Cassandra highlights some strong performances from its ensemble cast led by Lavinia Wilson, Mina Tander, and Michael Klammer.

The new science fiction thriller movie revolves around the story of a family who moved into the oldest smart home in Germany. While they are thrilled with their new home, things start to take a drastic turn after its built-in AI helper starts to take over.

Cassandra premiered on Netflix on February 6.

Netflix's Cassandra Cast Guide: Every Main Actor Who Appears

Lavinia Wilson - Cassandra

Lavinia Wilson

Lavinia Wilson leads the cast as the titular AI helper known as Cassandra.

As an AI system of Germany's oldest smart home, Cassandra makes it a point to ensure everything is perfect for its new homeowners.

However, the perfectionist AI eventually turns rogue and manipulative, monitoring the family's every move and threatening their own safety.

Wilson has over 80 credits, with roles in Der Pfau, Legal Affairs, and The Billion Dollar Code.

Mina Tander - Samira Prill

Mina Tander

Mina Tander portrays Samira, the matriarch of the Prill family who is seeking a fresh start after dealing with a tragic incident.

In Cassandra, Samira is the AI's enemy number one. As time progresses, she realizes Cassandra hates her, and it even comes to a point where the dangerous AI tries to hurt her several times while inside the house.

Samara tries to convince her family that Cassandra is a killer AI out to destroy and eventually kill them all. Despite that, Cassandra proves she is a formidable enemy by manipulating Samara's family against her.

Tander is best known for her roles in Das Quartett, Helix, and Berlin Station.

Michael Klammer - David Prill

Michael Klammer

David (played by Michael Klammer) is the patriarch of the Prill family. He also works as a famous writer whose topic mainly revolves around crime and intimacy.

He believes that a change in scenery for his family would help them move forward after suffering from a tragic incident involving the death of Samira's sister, Kathi.

While his wife, Samara, is determined to prove that Cassandra is an unstable system, David doesn't believe that the home's AI is dangerous, pointing out that the robot is harmless to his family.

Klammer previously appeared in Arthurs Gesetz, Sam - A Saxon, and Tatort.

Joshua Kantara - Fynn Prill

Joshua Kantara

Fynn Prill is the eldest son of David and Samara. The character is played on-screen by Joshua Kantara.

Fynn is a genius student and a member of the LGBTQIA+ community who agrees to leave everything behind in his past home to start over with his family.

Kantara's notable credits include roles in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Meme Girls, and Girl You Know It's True.

Mary Amber Oseremen Tölle -Juno Prill

Mary Amber Oseremen Tölle

Rounding out the Prill family is Mary Amber Oseremen Tölle as Juno. She is Samara and David's youngest daughter.

Juno strikes a strong bond with Cassandra, with the AI treating her as if she is her daughter. Cassandra is determined to manipulate Juno throughout the six-episode series.

She even convinces her to bring a gun to school one day, noting that it would make everyone in school like her and land her a spot in the musical.

Tölle's other major credits include playing Emma in Vierwändeplus.

Elias Grünthal - Peter Schmitt

Elias Grünthal

Elias Grünthal appears as Peter during flashbacks. Peter is Cassandra's son from her past life before her consciousness is transferred into the house's AI system.

Peter is struggling with his sexuality and he wants to seek a safe space with his parents. However, his parents' perfectionist nature makes him uncomfortable around them.

Grünthal has credits in Tatort, Großstadtrevier, and Morgen irgendwo am Meer.

Franz Hartwig - Horst Schmitt

Franz Hartwig

Franz Hartwig stars as Horst Scmhitt, Cassandra's husband in her past life who is also the CEO of a technology company called OBB. He is the founder of the smart home and Cassandra's creator.

He decided to develop an AI robot based on his wife after the real Cassandra died from an illness in 1972.

Hartwig is known for his roles in Dark, Wild Republic, and Der Pass.

Filip Schnack - Steve

Filip Schnack

Filip Schnack joins the cast as Steve, Fynn's classmate and eventual love interest in Cassandra.

Schnack can be seen in Tatort, Morden im Norden, and Notruf Hafenkante.

Ava Petsch - Emily

Ava Petsch

Ava Petsch is part of Cassandra's cast as Emily, Juno's classmate who got into an accident inside the smart home.

The parents blamed Samara for it because she suggested the hide-and-seek game. However, it was really Cassandra's fault.

Petsch's past credits include Die Chefin, Oskars Kleid, and Geheimkommando Familie.

Pina Kühr - Birgit

Pina Kühr

Pina Kühr plays Birgit, Horst Schmitt's mistress who moved into the smart home after Cassandra died from her illness.

Kühr also starred in Tatort, Die Läusemutter, and Kohlrabenschwarz.

Raphael Westermeier - Jürgen

Raphael Westermeier

Raphael Westermeier stars as Jürgen, Birgit's husband who has no idea that his wife is cheating on him with Horst.

Westermeier has credits in Sterben, Unsere wunderbaren Jahre, and SOKO Köln.

Azizè Flittner - Laura

Azizè Flittner

Laura (played by Azizè Flittner) is Samira's therapist who tries to help her cope with her grief after she lost her sister to suicide.

Flittner is known for appearing in Two Sides of the Abyss, Hungry, and Die Rosenheim-Cops.

Alexandra Finder - Kerstin

Alexandra Finder

Alexandra Finder appears as Kerstin, one of the parents in Juno's school who recommends expelling her after she brought a gun to school.

Samara and Kerstin eventually clashed during the whole fiasco. She is also Emily's mother.

Finder previously appeared in Antons Fest, Supai Zoruge, and Tatort.

Neshe Demir - Kathleen

Neshe Demir

Neshe Demir appears as Kathleen, Samara's mentally unstable sister who committed suicide.

Demir also starred in Marie Brand, Strafe, and Tierärztin Dr. Mertens.

Mirjam Heimann - Nicole

Mirjam Heimann

Mirjam Heimann plays Nicole, Steve's mom who appears to not care about the fact that her son has been missing for days now.

Heimann can be seen in Verliebt in Berlin, Heiter bis tödlich - Fuchs und Gans, and Sturm der Liebe.

Michel Koch - Young Peter Schmitt

Michel Koch

Michel Koch stars as the younger version of Peter Schmitt in Cassandra.

Koch's major credits include Tatort, Feste & Freunde, and We Were the Lucky Ones.

Karen Dahmen - Frau Schwerdt

Karen Dahmen

Karen Dahmen joins the cast as Frau Schwerdt, Juno's teacher who is concerned about her after she brought a gun to school to impress her classmates.

Dahmen is known for her roles in Halb so Wild, Gestern waren wir noch Kinder, and Nord Nord Mord.

All episodes of Cassandra are now streaming on Netflix.

Read more about a similar AI-infused horror titled Subservience starring Megan Fox.