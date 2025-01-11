Fake Profile Season 2 Cast & Characters Netflix Guide (Photos)

Fake Profile is back for Season 2 alongside its charismatic leads Carolina Miranda and Rolando Salas.

Created by Pablo Illanes, the sophomore run of Netflix's Colombian sensual drama thriller returns with a twist as a serial killer enters Camila's blissful life to destroy it by posing as her in a fake profile to lure men and murder them in plain sight.

Fake Profile Season 2 premiered on Netflix on January 8.

Fake Profile Season 2 Cast Guide: Every Main Actor

Carolina Miranda - Camila Roman

Carolina Miranda

Carolina Miranda headlines the cast of Fake Profile Season 2 as Camila Roman.

After Season 1 featured tons of twists and turns in Camila's life, she is now ready for a fresh start as she prepares for her wedding with her fiancé, David Meneses.

However, she still has intimate dreams about Miguel, the catfish with whom she often hooked up in Season 1.

Making matters worse, a mysterious serial killer has been using her identity on Tinder to kill innocent men.

Miranda is best known for her roles in La Mujer Del Diablo, Tierra de Esperanza, and Malverde: El Santo Patron.

Rodolfo Salas - Miguel Estevez

Rodolfo Salas

Rodolfo Salas returns as Miguel Estevez in Fake Profile Season 2.

Season 1 saw Miguel use a fake Tinder profile to make Camila fall in love with him. However, it was later revealed that he is actually married to Angela Ferrer, a member of a rich Colombian family.

After Angela ends up in jail for killing her father, Miguel believes that he can now have his happy ending with Camila, but she is about to get married to David Meneses.

A desperate Miguel returns in Season 2 to try and persuade Camila to run away with her because he is still madly in love with her.

Salas' notable credits include Sed de Venganza, Padres, and Vuelve a Mi.

Lincoln Palomeque - David Meneses

Lincoln Palomeque

Lincoln Palomeque reprises his role as David Meneses, Camila's husband who is ready to start building their new lives together.

However, he gets worried about Camila's continued concerns toward Miguel, and he thinks that his wife could really run away and be with her intimate lover from Season 1.

Palomeque previously appeared in Santa Diabla, La Reina del Sur, and Consuelo.

Manuela Gonzalez - Angela Ferrer

Manuela Gonzalez

Manuela Gonzalez is back as Angela Ferrer, Miguel's wife who killed her father in Season 1, which resulted in her being arrested. She blames Camila for her predicament, and she promises to seek revenge against her.

In Season 2, Angela manages to get out of prison after 18 months, and she starts to map out a plan to ruin Camila's life.

However, she ends up finding the dead body of her brother, Adrian, further cementing her desire to get back at Camila after believing that she might be the one who killed him.

Gonzalez's most recognizable role is playing Lucia in over 150 episodes of En los Tacones de Eva.

The actress also has credits in Tia Alison, La Ley Secreta, and Tormenta De Amor.

Maria Daniela Sarria - Erika

Maria Daniela Sarria

Maria Daniela Sarria plays Erika, Camila's best friend who reminds her to stay away from Miguel for her own good because she is now married to David.

Sarria also has credits in Until Money Do Us Part, Pescaito, and Los Morales.

Julián Cañeque Cerati - Inti

Julián Cañeque Cerati

Julián Cañeque Cerati stars as Inti, a sex worker who was hired in Season 1 to ruin Adrian and Cristobal's wedding.

Inti returns in Fake Profile Season 2 to reunite with Camila after being invited to her wedding.

He also confesses his real feelings to Angela, but he ends up being framed for the deaths of Adrian and Cristobal after the detectives find evidence from his sailboat that tied him to the crime.

Cerati also starred in The Marked Heart, Misfit, and Eva Lasting.

Alejandra Borrero - Detective Indira

Alejandra Borrero

Alejandra Borrero joins the cast of Fake Profile Season 2 as Detective Indira, an investigator from Colombia's Technical Investigation Unit who is tasked to look into the mysterious murders that have happened lately that are tied to Camila's fake profile, Red Velvet.

Borrero previously starred in Azúcar, Rosario Tijeras, and Gente de Bien.

Maria Paula Veloza - Eva Estévez

Maria Paula Veloza

Maria Paula Veloza returns as Eva Estévez, Angela's daughter who is heartbroken over the fact that her mother is divorced from Miguel, considering that she is close with him.

Fake Profile is Veloza's first major acting credit.

Juanse Diez - Lucas Estévez

Juanse Diez

Juanse Diez plays Lucas Estevez, Angela's son who adores her so much. He even celebrates after learning that his mom and his father, Miguel, have divorced.

Diez can be seen in El Club de los Graves, Entre Sombras, and El dia del Adios.

Felipe Londoño - Cristóbal Balboa

Felipe Londoño

Felipe Londoño is back to play a brief yet impactful role as Cristóbal Balboa, Angela's half-brother who gets murdered by the serial killer after making love with Inti. This is why Inti gets framed for his death.

Londoño is best known for appearing as part of the cast of The Wrong Side of the Tracks Season 3, Golden Dreams, and El Inquisidor.

Marcela Carvajal - Laura

Marcela Carvajal

Marcela Carvajal is one of the newcomers in Fake Profile Season 2. The actress plays Laura, Angela's new neighbor who is on a matchmaking journey after finally being free from her husband who cheated on her.

Carvajal has credits in La Nocturna, The Marked Heart, and Virginia Casta.

Lidia San José - Vannessa

Lidia San José

Lidia San José portrays Vannessa, another one of Angela's new neighbors who ends up becoming romantically involved with her. Angela used her to get close to her husband, Santiago, who is the current CEO of her father's company.

San José also starred in Paquita Salas, Control Z, and Adentro.

Matías Maldonado - Sergio Loboz

Matías Maldonado

Matías Maldonado joins the cast of Fake Profile Season 2 as Sergio Loboz, the partner of Detective Indira who joins her in the investigation behind the brutal murders.

Maldonado is known for appearing in Nochebuena, The Great Heist, and Until Money Do Us Part.

David Palacio - Matteo

David Palacio

David Palacio joins the world of Fake Profile as Matteo, Laura's new lover who decides to pursue her despite their age difference.

Palacio has credits in Chaos, Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins, and Ana.

Emiliano Pernia - Esteban

Emiliano Pernia

Emiliano Pernia plays Esteban, Laura's son who disapproves of his mother's matchmaking journey.

Pernia's other major credits include The Killer and Pickpockets: Maestros del Robo.

Emmanuel Esparza - Joaquin Duval

Emmanuel Esparza

Emmanuel Esparza plays Camila's shady therapist, Joaquin Duval.

Joaquin has been secretly recording his sessions with Camila and his other patients for his own desire. It is ultimately revealed that he is in cahoots with the killer all this time who is later unveiled as Angela.

Esparza is best known for his roles in Mentiras Perfectas, El Señor de los Cielos, and Sala de Urgencias 2.

All episodes of Fake Profile Season 2 are streaming on Netflix.