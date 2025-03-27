The cast of Netflix's Caught (Atrapados) is headlined by a strong trio of Argentinian actors, namely Soledad Villamil, Juan Minujín, and Alberto Ammann.
Based on the novel of the same name, Harlan Coben's 2025 Argentinian thriller revolves around the story of a reporter, Ema Garay, who is forced to confront her own demons after unpacking the truth behind the disappearance of a teenage girl.
Caught, a limited mini series, premiered on Netflix on March 26.
Netflix's 2025 Caught Series Cast Guide: Every Main Actor Who Appears
Soledad Villamil - Ema Garay
Soledad Villamil brings Ema Garay to life in Caught. Ema is a well-respected and famous reporter with a knack for finding and capturing criminals who have fled from justice.
She works for Lado Bariloche, and she utilizes an investigative crime program called Caught to expose criminals.
Ema's next case involves looking for a sexual abuser who is mainly responsible for luring teenage girls into danger. However, as she digs deep into her investigation, Ema uncovers that the suspect may be someone closest to her.
Villamil is best known for her roles in Vulnerables, El secreto de sus ojos, and Cromañon.
- Instagram: @solevillamilok
- Wikipedia: Soledad Villamil
- IMDb: Soledad Villamil
Alberto Ammann - Leo Mercer
One of the main cast members of Caught is Alberto Ammann as Leo Mercer, a trusted community member who is the alleged prime suspect behind the disappearance of teenage girls.
Ammann has credits in Narcos, Celda 211, and the cast of Griselda.
- Instagram: @albertoammann
- Wikipedia: Alberto Ammann
- IMDb: Alberto Ammann
Juan Minujín - Marcos Brown
Juan Minujín joins the cast of Caught as Marcos Brown, Leo Mercer's close friend.
Marcos strongly believes that his friend is innocent and is being framed by someone else.
Minujín previously appeared in Without Blood, Loco x Vos, and El Marginal.
- Instagram: @juanminujin
- Wikipedia: Juan Minujín
- IMDb: Juan Minujín
Matias Recalt - Bruno Meller Garay
Bruno Meller Garay is Ema's reckless and free-spirited son. The character is played on-screen by Matias Recalt.
Recalt's notable feature credits include Planners, Ciegos, and La sociedad de la nieve.
- Instagram: @matiasrecalt
- Wikipedia: Matias Recalt
- IMDb: Matias Recalt
Carmela Rivero - Martina Schulz
Carmela Rivero appears in the opening moments of Caught Episode 1 as Martina Schulz, a beautiful teenager who is the main target of the sexual predator.
Aside from Caught, Rivero's other lone major credit includes playing a character in El Sueño de Emma.
- Instagram: @carme_rivero
- IMDb: Carmela Rivero
Maite Aguilar - Camila Costa
Camila Costa is one of the early victims of the dangerous abuser. She gets visited by Ema to learn more about the suspect, but her parents don't want her getting involved due to the trauma that she suffered.
The character is played on-screen by Maite Aguilar. Her other major credit includes a role in Alemania.
- Instagram: @maiaguilaar
- IMDb: Maite Aguilar
Victoria Almeida - Juliana
Victoria Almeida plays one of Leo's close friends and neighbors, Juliana.
She has a tense relationship with her son, Armando, and the pair clearly do not get along. Juliana also works as a bartender in their local bar.
Almeida also starred in The Kingdom, Lobo, and Joel.
- Instagram: @victoria.almeida_
- IMDb: Victoria Almeida
Patricio Aramburu - Diego
Patricio Aramburu plays Diego, Ema's boss and the editor-in-chief of Lado Bariloche.
Aramburu can be seen in Planners, Errante corazón, and Terapia Alternativa.
- Instagram: @patricioaramburu
- IMDb: Patricio Aramburu
Tania Casciani - Isabel
Isabel (played by Tania Casciani) is Camila's mom, who is hesitant to allow her daughter to talk to Ema about her past traumatic experience with the same abuser.
Casciani's notable credits include Salvajes and Muere, monstruo, muere.
- Instagram: @tania.casciani
- IMDb: Tania Casciani
Alián Devetac - Facu
Alián Devetac portrays Facu, Camila's father, who doesn't want his daughter to participate in Ema's investigation.
Devetac also starred in Secuestro del vuelo 601, El otro hermano, and La tercera orilla.
- Instagram: @alian.devetac
- IMDb: Alián Devetac
Bárbara Massó - Vicky
Joining the cast of Caught is Bárbara Massó as Vicky, Ema's close confidant and co-worker who helps her in her mission to catch the suspects and expose their illegal ways.
Massó is known for her roles in Argentina, 1985, and Ven a mi casa esta Navidad.
- Instagram: @barbi_masso
- IMDb: Bárbara Massó
Fernán Mirás - Commissioner Herrera
Police Commissioner Herrera spearheads the investigation to determine if Leo Mercer is really the suspect behind abusing the innocent teenagers.
The character is played onscreen by Fernán Mirás, whose other feature credits include Casi Muerta, El peso de la ley, and Loco x vos.
- Instagram: @mirasfernan
- Wikipedia: Fernán Mirás
- IMDb: Fernán Mirás
Amanda Minujin - Fer
Amanda Minujin appears as Fer, Bruno's best friend. She helps Bruno and the others in spreading awareness about Martina's disappearance.
Minujin's other major credits include playing a character in Las buenas intenciones.
- Instagram: @amanminujin
- IMDb: Amanda Minujin
Juan Eriji - Gael
Juan Eriji stars as Gael, Bruno's schoolmate who is clearly interested in Martina.
After his plans of asking her out backfire during the party, Gael becomes a potential suspect in Martina's disappearance.
Eriji also played Pedro in Nahir.
- Instagram: @juanerijii
- IMDb: Juan Eriji
Mike Amigorena - Fran Briguel
Making his debut in Caught Episode 4 is Mike Amigorena as Fran Briguel.
Fran is a wealthy business magnate who invited Martina Schulz to Buenos Aires for a private date.
Amigorena's most recognizable role is playing Martin Pells in Los exitosos Pells. The actor also appeared in El Capo, Checkmate, and Limbo.
- Instagram: @mik3amigorena
- Wikipedia: Mike Amigorena
- IMDb: Mike Amigorena
Pablo Cura - Germán
Pablo Cura portrays Germán, Martina's dad, who is unaware that her daughter is talking to a ruthless sexual abuser online.
Cura has credits in Leni, Refugiado, and Clandestine Childhood.
- Instagram: @pablocura
- IMDb: Pablo Cura
Taiu Braver Iosovich - DJ
Taiu Braver Iosovich appears as the DJ of the Bindi Party where Martina was last seen alive.
The DJ's video from the party served as a crucial piece of evidence because it showed Martina leaving in a small boat with an unknown suspect.
Iosovich is known for his roles in El Sueño de Emma, Suburbios del Alma, and Miranda de Viernes a Lunes.
- Instagram: @taiu_braver
- IMDb: Taiu Braver Iosovich
Rafael Ferro - Juan
Rafael Ferro guest stars in Caught Episode 2 as Juan, Ema Garay's husband, who was killed in a hit-and-run by a drunk driver.
Ferro's notable credits include Ciega a citas, Lalola, and Margarita.
- Instagram: @ferrorafa
- Wikipedia: Rafael Ferro
- IMDb: Rafael Ferro
Maria Figueras - Mrs. Schulz
Maria Figueras joins the cast of Caught as Mrs. Schulz, Martina's mother who is devastated about what happened to her daughter after she went missing.
Figueras also starred in Baldio, Sandro de America, and All Hail.
- Instagram: @soymariafigueras
- IMDb: Maria Figueras
Germán De Silva - Inspector Torres
Germán De Silva portrays Inspector Torres, one of the lead investigators in the case of Martina's disappearance.
De Silva's past credits include The Two Popes, Las acacias, and El Apego.
- Wikipedia: Germán De Silva
- IMDb: Germán De Silva
Alexia Moyano - Mercedes
Alexia Moyano appears in Caught Episode 2 as Mercedes, Marcos' wife, who doesn't want to do anything with Leo because she believes he is a monster.
Moyano can be seen in 10 Palomas, My Penguin Friend, and Colonia.
- Instagram: @alexiamoyanook
- Wikipedia: Alexia Moyano
- IMDb: Alexia Moyano
Melisa Hermida - Estela
Melisa Hermida joins the cast of Caught Episode 2 as Estela, one of the employees of the foundation and co-worker of Leo Mercer who tries to prevent the police from investigating the premises.
Fans may recognize Hermida for her roles in Jaque Mate and Esperanza Mia.
- Instagram: @melisahermida
- IMDb: Melisa Hermida
Juan Andrez de Paz - Ramiro
Juan Andrez de Paz makes a prominent appearance as Ramiro, another employee of the foundation who insists Leo Mercer is innocent.
Caught is the actor's first major on-screen credit.
Facundo Saenz Sañudo - Omar
Omar is Gael's father, who appears not to care about his son. The character is played on-screen by Facundo Saenz Sañudo.
Sañudo previously appeared in Full of Noise and Pain.
- IMDb: Facundo Saenz Sañudo
All episodes of Caught are streaming on Netflix.
Read more about the cast of Harlan Coben's other Netflix series, Missing You.