The cast of Netflix's Caught (Atrapados) is headlined by a strong trio of Argentinian actors, namely Soledad Villamil, Juan Minujín, and Alberto Ammann.

Based on the novel of the same name, Harlan Coben's 2025 Argentinian thriller revolves around the story of a reporter, Ema Garay, who is forced to confront her own demons after unpacking the truth behind the disappearance of a teenage girl.

Caught, a limited mini series, premiered on Netflix on March 26.

Netflix's 2025 Caught Series Cast Guide: Every Main Actor Who Appears

Soledad Villamil - Ema Garay

Soledad Villamil

Soledad Villamil brings Ema Garay to life in Caught. Ema is a well-respected and famous reporter with a knack for finding and capturing criminals who have fled from justice.

She works for Lado Bariloche, and she utilizes an investigative crime program called Caught to expose criminals.

Ema's next case involves looking for a sexual abuser who is mainly responsible for luring teenage girls into danger. However, as she digs deep into her investigation, Ema uncovers that the suspect may be someone closest to her.

Villamil is best known for her roles in Vulnerables, El secreto de sus ojos, and Cromañon.

Alberto Ammann - Leo Mercer

Alberto Ammann

One of the main cast members of Caught is Alberto Ammann as Leo Mercer, a trusted community member who is the alleged prime suspect behind the disappearance of teenage girls.

Ammann has credits in Narcos, Celda 211, and the cast of Griselda.

Juan Minujín - Marcos Brown

Juan Minujín

Juan Minujín joins the cast of Caught as Marcos Brown, Leo Mercer's close friend.

Marcos strongly believes that his friend is innocent and is being framed by someone else.

Minujín previously appeared in Without Blood, Loco x Vos, and El Marginal.

Matias Recalt - Bruno Meller Garay

Matias Recalt

Bruno Meller Garay is Ema's reckless and free-spirited son. The character is played on-screen by Matias Recalt.

Recalt's notable feature credits include Planners, Ciegos, and La sociedad de la nieve.

Carmela Rivero - Martina Schulz

Carmela Rivero

Carmela Rivero appears in the opening moments of Caught Episode 1 as Martina Schulz, a beautiful teenager who is the main target of the sexual predator.

Aside from Caught, Rivero's other lone major credit includes playing a character in El Sueño de Emma.

Maite Aguilar - Camila Costa

Maite Aguilar

Camila Costa is one of the early victims of the dangerous abuser. She gets visited by Ema to learn more about the suspect, but her parents don't want her getting involved due to the trauma that she suffered.

The character is played on-screen by Maite Aguilar. Her other major credit includes a role in Alemania.

Victoria Almeida - Juliana

Victoria Almeida

Victoria Almeida plays one of Leo's close friends and neighbors, Juliana.

She has a tense relationship with her son, Armando, and the pair clearly do not get along. Juliana also works as a bartender in their local bar.

Almeida also starred in The Kingdom, Lobo, and Joel.

Patricio Aramburu - Diego

Patricio Aramburu

Patricio Aramburu plays Diego, Ema's boss and the editor-in-chief of Lado Bariloche.

Aramburu can be seen in Planners, Errante corazón, and Terapia Alternativa.

Tania Casciani - Isabel

Tania Casciani

Isabel (played by Tania Casciani) is Camila's mom, who is hesitant to allow her daughter to talk to Ema about her past traumatic experience with the same abuser.

Casciani's notable credits include Salvajes and Muere, monstruo, muere.

Alián Devetac - Facu

Alián Devetac

Alián Devetac portrays Facu, Camila's father, who doesn't want his daughter to participate in Ema's investigation.

Devetac also starred in Secuestro del vuelo 601, El otro hermano, and La tercera orilla.

Bárbara Massó - Vicky

Bárbara Massó

Joining the cast of Caught is Bárbara Massó as Vicky, Ema's close confidant and co-worker who helps her in her mission to catch the suspects and expose their illegal ways.

Massó is known for her roles in Argentina, 1985, and Ven a mi casa esta Navidad.

Fernán Mirás - Commissioner Herrera

Fernán Mirás

Police Commissioner Herrera spearheads the investigation to determine if Leo Mercer is really the suspect behind abusing the innocent teenagers.

The character is played onscreen by Fernán Mirás, whose other feature credits include Casi Muerta, El peso de la ley, and Loco x vos.

Amanda Minujin - Fer

Amanda Minujin

Amanda Minujin appears as Fer, Bruno's best friend. She helps Bruno and the others in spreading awareness about Martina's disappearance.

Minujin's other major credits include playing a character in Las buenas intenciones.

Juan Eriji - Gael

Juan Eriji

Juan Eriji stars as Gael, Bruno's schoolmate who is clearly interested in Martina.

After his plans of asking her out backfire during the party, Gael becomes a potential suspect in Martina's disappearance.

Eriji also played Pedro in Nahir.

Mike Amigorena - Fran Briguel

Mike Amigorena

Making his debut in Caught Episode 4 is Mike Amigorena as Fran Briguel.

Fran is a wealthy business magnate who invited Martina Schulz to Buenos Aires for a private date.

Amigorena's most recognizable role is playing Martin Pells in Los exitosos Pells. The actor also appeared in El Capo, Checkmate, and Limbo.

Pablo Cura - Germán

Pablo Cura

Pablo Cura portrays Germán, Martina's dad, who is unaware that her daughter is talking to a ruthless sexual abuser online.

Cura has credits in Leni, Refugiado, and Clandestine Childhood.

Taiu Braver Iosovich - DJ

Taiu Braver Iosovich

Taiu Braver Iosovich appears as the DJ of the Bindi Party where Martina was last seen alive.

The DJ's video from the party served as a crucial piece of evidence because it showed Martina leaving in a small boat with an unknown suspect.

Iosovich is known for his roles in El Sueño de Emma, Suburbios del Alma, and Miranda de Viernes a Lunes.

Rafael Ferro - Juan

Rafael Ferro

Rafael Ferro guest stars in Caught Episode 2 as Juan, Ema Garay's husband, who was killed in a hit-and-run by a drunk driver.

Ferro's notable credits include Ciega a citas, Lalola, and Margarita.

Maria Figueras - Mrs. Schulz

Maria Figueras

Maria Figueras joins the cast of Caught as Mrs. Schulz, Martina's mother who is devastated about what happened to her daughter after she went missing.

Figueras also starred in Baldio, Sandro de America, and All Hail.

Germán De Silva - Inspector Torres

Germán De Silva

Germán De Silva portrays Inspector Torres, one of the lead investigators in the case of Martina's disappearance.

De Silva's past credits include The Two Popes, Las acacias, and El Apego.

Alexia Moyano - Mercedes

Alexia Moyano

Alexia Moyano appears in Caught Episode 2 as Mercedes, Marcos' wife, who doesn't want to do anything with Leo because she believes he is a monster.

Moyano can be seen in 10 Palomas, My Penguin Friend, and Colonia.

Melisa Hermida - Estela

Melisa Hermida

Melisa Hermida joins the cast of Caught Episode 2 as Estela, one of the employees of the foundation and co-worker of Leo Mercer who tries to prevent the police from investigating the premises.

Fans may recognize Hermida for her roles in Jaque Mate and Esperanza Mia.

Juan Andrez de Paz - Ramiro

Juan Andrez de Paz

Juan Andrez de Paz makes a prominent appearance as Ramiro, another employee of the foundation who insists Leo Mercer is innocent.

Caught is the actor's first major on-screen credit.

Facundo Saenz Sañudo - Omar

Facundo Saenz Sañudo

Omar is Gael's father, who appears not to care about his son. The character is played on-screen by Facundo Saenz Sañudo.

Sañudo previously appeared in Full of Noise and Pain.

All episodes of Caught are streaming on Netflix.

Read more about the cast of Harlan Coben's other Netflix series, Missing You.