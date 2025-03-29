Caught Netflix: Who Is the Killer? Answered

After many twists and turns, the identity of Martina's killer in Netflix's Caught is not the one viewers expected.

Caught is a new Argentinian thriller that revolves around the story of a true crime journalist, Ema Garay, as she seeks to find justice and eventually expose the identity of a sexual abuser who has been targeting teenage girls online.

As her investigation deepens, she finds a web of lies that led her to the real culprit.

Caught's Killer Explained: Who Killed Martina?

Carmela Rivero

At the center of the mystery in Netflix's Caught is 16-year-old aspiring musician Martina Schulz whose dead body was later found in the woods.

Harlan Coben's thriller (read more about Caught's star-studded cast here) initially establishes that Martina is the main target of the sexual abuser, with hints of intimate phone calls and messages that she's been receiving from a much older guy.

However, as the series progresses, it is revealed that Martina's cause of death isn't due to the abuser that vigilante journalist Ema Garay has been trying to expose.

Instead, the killer behind the teenager's unexpected death is actually Armando (Juliana's son).

On the night of Martina's disappearance, it turns out that she left the Bindi party with Armando and they end up sleeping together.

She then comes across Ema's video online exposing Leo Mercer as an abuser in the same location where she sent him earlier.

Martina realizes that she was manipulated by Marcos (Leo's best friend and the man she trusted) to lure Leo into the location where he was found by Ema.

Feeling guilty, Martina tries to flee, but Armando (who is a close friend of Leo) learns about her involvement. This leads to an argument where he accidentally pushes her down the stairs and ultimately dies.

Juliana eventually finds out about Martina's death after seeing her son holding her dead body on the stairs. Wanting to protect her son, Juliana helps Armando transfer Martina's body from their house to the woods and plants her phone in Leo's campsite to frame him for her murder.

After Ema finds out the truth, the mother-son pair are eventually arrested.

Who Are the Other Suspects in Caught?

Soledad Villamil & Juan Minujín

Aside from Armando, other characters had shady intentions in Harlan Coben's Caught.

While the series initially established that Leo Mercer is the abuser Ema Garay has been trying to expose, it turns out that he is innocent after all.

It is revealed that Marcos Brown, Leo's own best friend, is the one who framed him for being the online abuser who has been targeting teenage girls online.

Marcos wants to get rid of Leo because he wants to reclaim his family's lost land. The only problem is the land is now owned by Leo's foundation.

With Leo out of the equation, Marcos can now reclaim the land. Unfortunately for him, Ema finds out the truth and she starts exposing him on social media.

Marcos eventually commits suicide after saying goodbye to his wife.

The other shady person who is involved in Martina's downfall is a wealthy businessman named Fran Briguel.

Caught (which was filmed in multiple Argentinian cities) reveals that Martina has been posting intimate videos online that gained the attention of Fran.

As a result, Fran organizes a private vacation for Martina in Buenos Aires, which serves as a cover for him to take advantage of the young girl.

While Fran manages to escape by using Marcos as a way to distract Martina from pressing charges against him, the fact that Ema Garay is aware of Fran's evil deeds suggests that she will be hellbent on bringing him to justice.

All episodes of Caught are streaming on Netflix.