Where Was 'Caught' Netflix Filmed? Stunning Argentina Locations Revealed

Netflix's Caught utilized multiple stunning locations across South America to capture the story that needed to be told.

Filming Locations for Harlan Coben's Caught Netflix Series

Filming for Netflix's new Caught series (behind an A-list cast of actors) took place across the Patagonia region of Argentina, specifically in Buenos Aires and Bariloche.

The story itself takes place in San Carlos de Bariloche (also known as Bariloche), a city in the Patagonia region.

Agencia Nacional de Discapacidad, Argentina

Netflix

The first major locale to make an appearance in Caught is part of the Agencia Nacional de Discapacidad (the National Disability Center in English), which is in Argentina. The exterior of this building is shown at the 7:00 mark of Episode 1 before fans see a group of young adults playing basketball together inside.

This is only one of a number of buildings that make up this disability center, although the center is struggling to stay operational. According to Info Bariloche, as of early 2024, the agency was paralyzed, as 60,000 pensions were being put on hold and not given out to expected recipients.

Nahuel Huapi Lake, Argentina

Netflix

Coming in at the 27:50 mark is an extended shot of a huge lake surrounded by trees, with only a couple of houses coming through the greenery. Over a 30-second timeframe, viewers see a group of people kayaking across the lake before the footage shows a road leading to Fundacion Fronteras (Border Foundation).

In the real world, this is known as the Nahuel Huapi Lake, which is located near the southwest coast of Argentina.

Elefante Bariloche, Bariloche

Netflix

In Episode 3 (at the 14:09 mark), Caught's core group of characters make their way to a skate park filled with skateboarders and bicyclists jumping and doing tricks off of ramps. On the wall behind them is a large set of graffiti drawings, including an image that looks like waves crashing in the ocean.

This location in the real world is known as Elefante Bariloche, and it is located in Bariloche, Argentina.

This is an unfinished project whose original goal was to create a physical space where meeting and debate activities on the tourism industry would take place. This would have led to more of a reach into the community for the Bariloche society seen in the 1970s.

In 2009, it was reported that Charly Alberti (drummer of the rock band Soda Stereo) had an interest in converting this area into an art and culture space. Nowadays, it is largely a tourist location for visitors.

Teatro Colón, Buenos Aires

Netflix

At the 21:30 mark of Episode 4, Soledad Villamil's Ema Garay finds her way inside a Buenos Aires-located building known as the Teatro Colón. Here, she discusses the case she's investigating with one of the managers of the building as he shares insight into his religious past.

The Teatro Colón is a historic Argentinian opera house, and it is regarded as one of the best opera houses on the planet according to numerous surveys.

The current theater replaced another location that was originally opened in the 1850s before restoration was needed. In 1908, after a 20-year rebuilding process, it was reopened to the public.

Caught is based on a novel of the same name, telling the story of a reporter forced to face her own demons. She discovers the truth behind the disappearance of a teenage girl as she uses an investigative crime program to expose criminals.

The limited mini-series (which is presented in Spanish) first debuted on Netflix on March 26.