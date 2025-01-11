Carolina Miranda's Camila has been the face of Fake Profile throughout the Netflix show's first two seasons, but the big question many have after the Season 2 finale is if she is still alive.

After Fake Profile Season 1 premiered on May 31, 2023, the romantic thriller finally returned for Season 2 on January 8. The show follows a woman named Camila who made a profile on a dating app, only for it to lead her down a dangerous path involving lies, kidnapping, and murder.

Did Camila Die in Fake Profile's Season 2 Finale?

Throughout Fake Profile, Rodolfo Salas' Fernando Castell (whose real name turns out to be Miguel Estevez) is completely obsessed with Camila.

In Season 2, even though he is married, Miguel stalks Camila. She tells him to leave her be, but Miguel is persistent, and his efforts eventually pay off as the two get back together.

Camila goes to therapy throughout Season 2, and in the finale, it is revealed that her therapist, Dr. Duval, has been secretly recording all of their meetings due to obsession.

Later on in the episode, Duval ends up kidnapping Camila. He takes her from Angela's house and forces her to go with him on his yacht.

While on the yacht, Duval reveals a lot of shocking things to Camila, including that he and Angela have been in a relationship. However, as Duval is disclosing all of this to Camila, Miguel is sneakily making his way onto the yacht to save Camila.

Miguel makes it on board, finds Camila and Duval, and tackles the latter. The two get into a fight, but Duval ends up getting shot. However, Miguel wasn't the one responsible for the shooting. Instead, Duval was shot by Detective Indira, who arrested Duval earlier in the episode after his secret recordings were discovered.

Duval getting shot allows Miguel and Camila to share a hug before ultimately finding their way to safety. So, thanks to Miguel, Camila was able to make it out of Season 2 alive.

Will There Be a Fake Profile Season 3?

There has been no official confirmation that Fake Profile will be renewed for a third season, but the Season 2 finale did end without wrapping up all the show's plot points in a satisfying fashion.

For example, Angela escaped and dissolved the body of Vanessa's husband. After Duval reveals he and Angela are in a relationship, Camila still has to address Angela at some point.

It is also worth noting that, while Miguel and Camila are together as of now, it wouldn't make a lot of sense for the two to just live happily ever after. Season 3 could explore Camila and Miguel's relationship and really dive into some struggles the couple will inevitably have.

Fake Profile getting renewed for a third season will likely ultimately depend on the show's viewership, as well as if it drives any new Netflix subscribers.

Other streaming shows like Disney+'s The Acolyte have not been renewed despite getting good viewership numbers in the eyes of executives, so there are also some other statistics Netflix will likely take into consideration.

