Here's Why Rowan Hates Amerie In Heartbreak High

Heartbreak High Season 2 features an unexpected rivalry between Rowan and Amerie.

The Australian teen drama from Netflix centers mostly around Amerie (Ayesha Madon) as she navigates the ups and downs of her time at Hartley High.

As the leader of the SLTs (the Sexual Literacy Tutorial Class), things take a major turn as Amerie reunites with her childhood friend, Rowan (Sam Rechner).

[ Heartbreak High Season 2 Cast, Characters & Actors (Photos) ]

Rowan's Hatred Toward Amerie in Heartbreak High Explained

Sam Rechner

Amerie was Rowan's 'the one that got away' because he had been in love with her since he was 12 years old.

However, Rowan had a deep hatred toward Amerie since he blamed her for being the reason why his little brother, Jett, died due to an unfortunate chain of events.

Vengeance consumed Rowan as he made it his mission to ruin Amerie's life, leading to the reveal that he was Hartley High's Bird Psycho.

What made it worse was the fact that Amerie announced her love for Malakai (Thomas Weatherall) in front of everyone, hurting Rowan's feelings even more.

Heartbreak High

Rowan's revenge plot came to light in Heartbreak High Season 2, Episode 8 when he trapped Amerie and Harper inside the AV Club room to show them a video of his backstory, which showcased clips of their childhood and the rise and fall of their friendship due to Jett's demise.

Rowan's hatred cemented the idea that anyone can go rogue and do crazy things to fulfill their revenge, even if it means hurting innocent people (e.g., Harper).

What was unique about Rowan's revenge tour was that he also had feelings for Amerie, proving how twisted his mind is.

Did Rowan Forgive Amerie in Heartbreak High Season 2?

Ayesha Madon

The confrontation between Rowan and Amerie inside the AV Club room was tense.

However, when Amerie apologized to Rowan, it triggered him when she didn't say sorry for his brother's death (understandably, it was not her fault).

While Rowan was breaking down, Quinni swooped in to save Harper and Amerie from the burning room.

The fact that Amerie also saved Rowan at the last minute proved that she is not the evil monster that he was trying to take revenge on.

All episodes of Heartbreak High Season 2 are now streaming on Netflix.

Read more about Heartbreak High and other Netflix shows:

Dusty's Reduced Heartbreak High Season 2 Role Explained

Is Baby Reindeer on Netflix a True Story? What's Real vs. Fake

3 Body Problem Season 2 Gets Promising Update from Creator