Heartbreak High Season 2 brings back most of its cast members from its debut run led by Ayesha Madon and James Majoos.

Season 2 of the Australian teen drama from Netflix pits the SLTs (aka the Sexual Literacy Tutorial class) against two factions in Hartley High: the Puriteens (a clique that supports abstinence) and the CUMLORDS (a group of male students who oppose woke culture).

Heartbreak High Season 2 premiered on Netflix on April 11.

Every Main Cast Member of Heartbreak High Season 2

Ayesha Madon - Amerie

Ayesha Madon

Ayesha Madon brings Amerie to life in Heartbreak High Season 2.

16-year-old Amerie is the inventor of the Incest Map, a journal that documents the sexcapades of Hartley High's students.

After a series of heartbreaks and betrayals in Season 1, Amerie returns in the show's sophomore run to navigate new stories along with her best friend, Harper, and new members in her circle (Darren and Quinni).

Part of Amerie's story in Season 2 involves running for school captain on behalf of the SLTs while also dealing with the so-called "Bird Psycho" who has a personal vendetta against her.

Madon's other notable credits include The Moth Effect and Love Me.

Asher Yasbincek - Harper

Asher Yasbincek

Asher Yasbincek returns as Harper, Amerie's best friend and a known rebel.

Harper's story in Season 2 revolves around her PTSD from the wild events of the past year and protecting Amerie from the Bird Psycho tormenting the students of Hartley High.

Yasbincek has credits in The Wilds, The Heights, and Rams.

James Majoos - Darren

James Majoos

Darren (played by James Majoos) is an outcast vocal about their queerness within the confines of Hartley High.

Darren deals with their continued romance with Ca$h in Season 2, with both of them trying their best to prove that they are still soulmates amid the chaos happening to their friends and the school.

Heartbreak High is Majoos' only major acting credit.

Chloe Hayden - Quinni

Chloe Hayden

Chloe Hayden stars as Quinni, Darren's best friend who embraces positivity amid the chaos at Hartley High.

At the center of Quinni's story in Heartbreak High Season 2 is her search for independence. While she initially struggles to adjust to a new semester, Bird Psycho's arrival gives her a sense of responsibility by devoting her time to catching the culprit.

Hayden is best known for her role as Shelley in Reef School. The actress also appeared in Spooky Files and Counter Girls.

Thomas Weatherall - Malakai

Thomas Weatherall

Thomas Weatherall's Malakai is a rising basketball player and a new student who made waves in Season 1.

Malakai gets back together with Amerie at the beginning of Season 2. However, his feelings for Amerie take a turn after he starts forming a close bond with Rowan.

He also has to deal with his mom leaving for Switzerland and must choose whether to stay or migrate with her for good.

Weatherall's most recognizable role is playing Darren Yates in RFDS. The actor has also appeared in Troppo and All My Friends Are Racist.

Will McDonald - Ca$h

Will McDonald

Will McDonald plays Ca$h, a drug dealer and Darren's love interest.

Ca$h starts Season 2 inside prison, but he eventually gets out to reunite with Nan and Darren. While he says that he is out from a life of crime, Ca$h admits that his past might haunt him one day, specifically his former mentor, Chook.

Home and Away fans may recognize McDonald for his role as Jett James in over 200 episodes of the series.

Josh Heuston - Dusty

Josh Heuston

Josh Heuston's Dusty is Hartley High's heartthrob and Amerie's longtime crush.

In a troubling development, Dusty was kicked out of school in Season 2, and he has since transferred to another private educational institution.

Dusty still plays a significant role in the sophomore run, helping Darren with his confusing situation with Cash.

Heuston had a minor role as Zeus Pretty Boy in Thor: Love and Thunder. The actor also appeared in Bali 2002 and Finally Me.

Gemma Chua-Tran - Sasha

Gemma Chua-Tran

Sasha is the self-proclaimed coolest person among her peers at Hartley High. The character is played on-screen by Gemma Chua-Tran.

Sasha helps Quinni in her quest to find Bird Psycho's true identity in Season 2.

Chua-Tran's other notable credit is playing Anusha in Mustangs FC.

Bryn Chapman Parish - Spider

Bryn Chapman Parish

Bryn Chapman Parish returns to the world of Heartbreak High as Spider.

Spider is the school's resident troll known for his hilarious yet annoying antics. He is also the leader of the CUMLORDS.

In Season 2, Spider leads the CUMLORDS to conspire against the school under the mentorship of their new Physical Education (PE) teacher.

Parish is known for his roles in Mr Inbetween and Black Lips.

Brodie Townsend - Ant

Brodie Townsend

Brodie Townsend's Ant is a typical nice guy, yet he always ends up on the wrong side of a situation.

Ant appears in Season 2 as Harper's new love interest, and it all starts with an unexpected hookup.

Aside from Heartbreak High, Townsend was featured as Lucas in Significant Others.

Tom Wilson - Chook

Tom Wilson

Tom Wilson is part of Season 2's cast as Chook.

Chook is the leader of a group known as the Eshays (aka tough-acting teens).

In Season 2, he returns to torment Cash after he gets out of prison, forcing him to join the Eshays in another illegal job to make money.

Wilson can be seen in Home and Away, The Twelve, and Latecomers.

Chika Ikogwe - JoJo Obah

Chika Ikogwe

Chika Ikogwe reunites with the cast to play JoJo Obah in Season 2.

Miss JoJo is a teacher at Hartley High. She serves as the mentor of the SLTs and hopes to engage students with the importance of sexual wellness.

Season 2 shows Miss JoJo in a clash with the new PE teacher as she tries to pacify man-hating women inside the school premises.

Ikogwe is famous for her role as Mikki in Mikki vs. the World. The actress also has credits in The Tourist and The Moth Effect.

Rachel House - Principal Woodsy

Rachel House

Rachel House returns as Principal Woodsy, the head of Hartley High.

While he is known for her strict and no-nonsense attitude, Principal Woodsy only wants the best for her students.

In Season 2, Principal Woodsy helps Harper navigate her difficulties in life.

House recently appeared as Hampton in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The actress' other credits include Moana, Thor: Ragnarok, and Eagle vs. Shark.

Sam Rechner - Rowan Callaghan

Sam Rechner

One of the newcomers in Heartbreak High Season 2 is Sam Rechner as Rowan Callaghan.

Rowan is a country boy and a new student who arrives to give his peers a hard time as Bird Psycho.

Rechner's most recognizable role is playing Logan Hall in The Fabelmans.

Kartanya Maynard - Zoe Clarke

Kartanya Maynard

Another newcomer in Season 2 is Kartanya Maynard as Zoe Clarke.

Zoe is Amerie's new archnemesis and a strong advocate of celibacy.

Maynard is best known for her roles in Gold Digger and Deadloch.

Angus Sampson - Mr. Voss

Angus Sampson

Angus Sampson joins Season 2's growing cast as Mr. Voss.

Voss is Hartley High's new Physical Education teacher who is not a fan of the school's equal approach to sexuality.

As a result, he rallies with the boys (specifically the CUMLORDS) to teach them the ways of misogyny so that order will be restored.

The Lincoln Lawyer fans may recognize Sampson for his role as Cisco in the series. The actor also appeared in Fargo and Where the Wild Things Are.

All episodes of Heartbreak High Season 2 are now streaming on Netflix.

