Mayfair Witches is back for Season 2, as is the villainous presence known as Lasher.

The hit AMC horror thriller has finally returned after a long break between seasons, coming back with a new entry into the ongoing Immortal Universe (based on Anne Rice's monster-filled novels).

It joins AMC's Interview With a Vampire series (which is awaiting its third season) in the interconnected TV world with only the beginnings of some connections starting to show between the two.

Catching Up With Mayfair Witches' Lasher

Fans starting Mayfair Witches with Season 2 may be confused about what is going on with the mystery character, Lasher.

Lasher was a major part of the show's first season, being played by the venerable Jack Huston. He is seen as the primary antagonist of the Mayfair Witches series (at least early on), serving as a villainous presence hellbent on stalking Alexandra Daddario's Rowan Fielding and her witchy friends.

Fans of the series will know that Lasher is more of a presence than an actual person. In Season 1, he takes on the form of a young man (Jack Huston) in Rowan's head as she ventures into the magic world for the first time.

This came to a head in Season 1 of the hit AMC series. The Season 1 finale saw Lasher take over the body of the unborn child growing within Rowan.

As he was born, Lasher was finally able to take on a corporeal vessel (the baby), causing some tension, as Rowan starts to piece together the terrifying being she has seemingly imparted onto the world (read more about Lasher's Season 1 role).

What that meant for the future of this magic-filled world could be a scary prospect, as the character's true intentions remain unknown, just that his presence in the world will likely not end well.

What Is Lasher In Mayfair Witches Season 2?

After the reveal that Rowan had given birth to the spawn of evil known as Lasher at the end of Season 1, Mayfair Witches' mystery character started Season 2 with a bang.

The new season's first couple of episodes have put the spotlight yet again on Lasher and Rowan; however, in a different context this time around.

Alexandra Daddario's spell-binding character has come into her own as a witch, taking on some of the powers of the dastardly Lasher. However, what the new mother refuses to believe is the fact that her child is the reincarnation of the devilish spirit.

As she tries to convince herself that the baby is just that, her baby, bizarre happenstance begin to occur. The Lasher-possessed child begins growing at an expedited rate.

Lasher goes from an infant to a toddler to a small child within a matter of days, as both he and his powers begin to grow.

All while this happens, the character's motive remains unknown, but various people in Rowan's life seem either concerned or excited about the prospect of the baby possibly being possessed by the evil spirit.

Fans of the books the series is based on will know that this does not end well for Rowan or many of her magic-wielding friends and family.

In the second Mayfair Witches book, from which Season 2 takes its narrative inspiration, Lasher continues to grow and accumulate power. It is then eventually revealed that the spectral being is actually a creature known as a Taltos.

As it turns out, Lasher has been plotting to use Rowan and the other Mayfair Witches to reproduce more of his kind. The Taltos need a specific genetic makeup to procreate, something the Mayfairs seem to have.

Like some of Daddario's other works, there is another twist that comes into play late in the game (read about the shocking end to Alexandra Daddario's We Have Always Lived in the Castle).

The end of the story sees Lasher try to impregnate other humans, killing many of them in the process. Things get even more prickly, as the end of Book 2 sees another Taltos brought into the world, thanks to another Rowan pregnancy.

Mayfair Witches Season 2 continues on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.