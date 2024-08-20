Get the 411 on when Season 2 of AMC’s popular Mayfair Witches series will be ready for release.

The spooky drama series Mayfair Witches airs on AMC with a cast led by The White Lotus’ Alexandra Daddario. In the show, Daddario’s Rowan Fielding makes the chilling discovery that she’s a member of a long line of witches.

Mayfair Witches is based upon Anne Rice’s book trilogy from the early ’90s, Lives of the Mayfair Witches.

When Will Mayfair Witches Season 2 Release on AMC?

Mayfair Witches was added to Netflix’s streaming library on August 19, resulting in a strong surge in viewership for the AMC program. With so many fresh eyes on the show, many have started wondering where Season 2 might be lurking.

First things first, Mayfair Witches was renewed for a second season in early February 2023, less than a month after its series premiere.

Unfortunately for devoted viewers, it has been quite a while since Season 1 concluded, which has likely been the cause of some frustration. To add insult to injury, the wait for Season 2 will extend into next year (as evidenced by a trailer for the new episodes released at San Diego Comic-Con).

But when in 2025 will the new season drop? Well, by examining the data, an educated guess can be made. Mayfair Witches‘ first season was filmed from April 25 to August 26 back in 2022 for a debut on January 8, 2023.

According to New Orleans’ production website, Film New Orleans, Mayfair Witches was shot from January 29 to April 5. This means that production is a good bit ahead of the game compared to Season 1.

So, bearing all that in mind, and factoring in that firm 2025 window from the Comic-Con trailer, fans can expect Mayfair Witches Season 2 to release very early in 2025, perhaps even in January.

The New Cast Additions for Mayfair Witches Season 2

With Mayfair Witches Season 2 nearly ready for some bubble, bubble, toil, and trouble, there have been a handful of new additions to the cast.

For starters, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Alyssa Jirrels will serve now as a series regular as Moira Mayfair, Rowan’s telepathic cousin.

Jirrels was recently seen playing Ellen Gallagher, daughter of Joshua Jackson’s protagonist Dan in Paramount+’s series remake of the classic 1987 film Fatal Attraction.

Also on the call sheet in a recurring capacity is veteran actor Ted Levine, who lends his talents to the character of Julien Mayfair, not-so-dear old dad to Harry Hamlin’s Cortland.

Levine is perhaps best known to modern audiences as Captain Stottlemeyer on all eight seasons of USA Network’s quirky, much-loved detective series Monk. He also famously portrayed the controversial Buffalo Bill in Silence of the Lambs.

Ben Feldman will appear as Sam Larkin in Season 2 (via Deadline). Lark is the CEO of a genetics company who also happens to be the ex-boyfriend of Rowan.

Instantly recognizable to sitcom watchers as Jonah from Superstore, Ben Feldman has also had notable parts in HBO’s Silicon Valley and another hit AMC show Mad Men. He’s also known to younger audiences as the voice of Tylor Tuskmon on the Disney+ Monsters, Inc. sequel series Monsters at Work.

Finally, Thora Birch has joined Mayfair Witches as a guest star, portraying Gifford Mayfair, a tarot card reader.

Thora Birch cut her teeth in Hollywood as a child actor in films like Hocus Pocus before gaining greater notoriety for appearances in more mature projects like 1999’s American Beauty. More recently, Birch was a mainstay on The Walking Dead Season 10.

AMC also keeps going strong with adaptations of the novels of Anne Rice. Interconnected to Mayfair Witches is Interview with a Vampire, and the network is also in development on a third series for this universe, The Talamasca.

The first season of Mayfair Witches is now streaming on Netflix.

