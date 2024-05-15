Interview with the Vampire returns for Season 2 as a set of talented actors bring to life the characters from Anne Rice's literary world.

Based on Rice's 1976 The Vampire Chronicles book, Season 2 of the hit AMC drama sees much of the cast from Season 1 return for this blood-sucking adventure.

Fans may be familiar with the film adaptation of Rice's fan-bearing vampire world, Interview with a Vampire, but the AMC series promises to be a more faithful interpretation of the source material, following a vampire as he recounts a past relationship packed with tumult.

Every Main Character and Actor in Interview with the Vampire Season 2

Jacob Anderson - Louis de Pointe du Lac

AMC

At the heart of Interview with the Vampire's occult love story is Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac.

Season 1 followed Louis as he told a reporter the story of being enticed by a mysterious man known as Lestat, and taking him up on an offer to become a vampire in 1900s New Orleans.

Louis and Lestat engaged in an on-again-off-again relationship for decades after his vampiric turn with Season 2 picking up following a brief split between the pair.

Andreson is best known for his work in the Game of Thrones series, appearing as Grey Worm in 34 episodes of the hit HBO show. He also has credits in the World War II drama Overlord and 4.3.2.1.

Sam Reid - Lestat de Lioncourt

AMC

Opposite Louis in Interview with the Vampire's central romance is Lestat de Lioncourt (played by Sam Reid).

After spotting Louis as he comes to New Orleans, Lestate (a striking French vampire) takes a liking to the newcomer, falling for him and converting him to vampirism. Coming from a family of abuse, Lestat craves human connection, making his relationship with Louis all the more important to him.

Reid is an Australian actor who fans may recognize from his work in Belle, '71, and The Railway Man.

Assad Zaman - Armand

AMC

Interview with the Vampire takes place on two planes of action. One in the past as Louis recounts his steamy romance with Lestat, and another in the present day as the titular vampire is interviewed.

Assad Zaman's Armand exists in the latter, appearing in the series as the present-day lover of Louis, and a fellow vampire who has lived with his blood-sucking curse for over 500 years.

Zaman can also be seen in Apple Tree Yard, Our Girl, and Hotel Portofino.

Delainey Hayles - Claudia

AMC

Delainey Hayles joins the Interview with the Vampire Season 2 cast as Claudia, replacing Season 1 actress Bailey Bass.

Claudia is a fourteen-year-old girl who Lestat turns into a vampire at the behest of Louis in Season 1, as Jacob Anderson's character hopes to save the young girl's life. Since then, the pair have developed a pseudo-father-daughter relationship, traveling as a pair as she navigates her new immortality.

Hayles comes into the AMC drama with only two other major credits to her name in Holby City and Too Close.

Eric Bogosian - Daniel Molloy

AMC

Eric Bogosian takes on the role of Daniel Molloy, an ailing journalist whose 1976 interview with Louis caused the character to be attacked and forced him to revisit his conversation with the mortal newsman.

Bogosian's previous work includes Talk Radio, Wonderland, and A24's Uncut Gems.

Ben Daniels - Santiago

AMC

A new addition to Season 2 of Interview with the Vampire is Ben Daniels as Santiago.

Santiago joins the series as a member of the blood-sucking theater troupe known as the Théâtre des Vampires who is suspicious of Louis and Claudia after crossing paths with the pair in New Orleans.

Daniel is best known for his roles in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, House of Cards, and the Exorcist TV series.

Roxane Duran - Madeleine

AMC

Roxane Duran plays Madeleine in Interview with the Vampire Season 2. Madeleine is a former dollmaker and the adopted mother of Claudia. She is turned into a vampire to please her teenage daughter.

Duran can also be seen in The White Ribbon, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, and Age of Uprising: The Legend of Michael Kohlhaas with Mads Mikkelsen.

Bally Gill - Real Rashid

AMC

After appearing as a recurring supporting character in Season 1, Bally Gill's Real Rashid was promoted to a series regular for Season 2. Real Rashid (aka Armand) is a 514-year-old vampire who works as a servant to Louis, hiding his blood-sucking capabilities and posing as a human.

Gill is a former member of the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) theater troupe, having played iconic roles like Romeo in RSC's 2018 production of Romeo and Juliet. He has also appeared in TV and movies like Wanderlust and the FX miniseries Under the Bridge.

Luke Brandon Field - Young Daniel Molloy

AMC

Luke Brandon Field brings to life the younger version of Eric Bogosian Daniel Molloy. Field's take on the character is seen as the journalist who interviews Louis in the first place, resulting in him outing himself as a vampire to the public.

Field previously appeared in The Flash, One Last Night, and Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit.

Justin Kirk as TBA

AMC

It is unknown who Justin Kirk is playing in this season of Interview with a Vampire, but fans know he has joined the cast. Kirk popped up in an extended look at Season 2 being seen eating paper in what looks to be the company of Théâtre des Vampires.

Kirk may be familiar to fans of the hit TV comedy Weeds, Jack & Jill, or The Last Love.

David Costabile - Leonard

David Costabile

Another new addition to Interview with the Vampire Season 2 is Leonard (played by David Costabile). Not much is known about Leonard other than that he has been described as a seasoned TV personality in the world of the horror epic.

Costabile is best known for his roles in Breaking Bad, Billions, and Steven Spielberg's Lincoln.

New episodes of Interview with the Vampire air on AMC every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

Read more about other AMC series:

Interview with the Vampire Claudia Recast Explained: Why Did They Replace Bailey Bass?

Killing Eve Season 5: Will More Episodes Ever Release?

Will Monsieur Spade Season 2 Happen? Clive Owen Addresses Potential Future of Show

Monsieur Spade Episode 6 Ending Explained