Here's When Interview With The Vampire Season 3's Release Is Now Expected to Happen

With the second season of Interview with the Vampire having recently concluded, many are curious about Season 3’s status.

Interview with the Vampire is a faithful, long-form adaptation of Anne Rice’s seminal 1976 novel of the same name that airs on AMC. The series stars Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson as vampire couple Lestat and Louis, respectively.

When Will Interview with the Vampire Return?

AMC

Season 2 of Interview with the Vampire finished airing on AMC on June 30. The show has proven to be a considerable success — so much so that the network has created another series set in the same fictional universe based on Anne Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches.

TVLine reported that Interview with the Vampire scored a Season 3 renewal a few days before the second season ended. The outlet also offered the full synopsis of the upcoming episodes, which teases Lestat "starting a band and going on tour:"

“Resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller 'Interview With the Vampire,' the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can — by starting a band and going on tour. Gabrielle. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed and others we can’t tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time and trauma. No auto-tuning. No trigger warnings. All feels amplified.”

That’s all well and good, but when will the third season premiere? Well, the short answer is that it might be a while.

Looking back, Season 1 of Interview with the Vampire was filmed from December 2021 to April 2022, before making its debut on October 2, 2022.

Additionally, Season 2 was shot from April to July 2023 but was affected by last summer’s SAG-AFTRA strike. Once the work stoppage was over, production continued until November 28 for a May premiere.

It’s important to note that at the time of writing, filming has not yet begun on Interview with the Vampire’s third batch of episodes. Shooting reportedly won’t commence until November 30 (via Production List).

So, it’s likely fair to say that Season 3 won’t wrap photography until April 2025 if everything stays true to form. This, in turn, means that assuming the season’ post-production cycle is similar to that of its predecessors, Season 3 won’t air until Fall 2025.

It’s possible that AMC would hold the show for a Halloween time debut, as well, but this has yet to be confirmed.

What’s in Store for Interview With the Vampire Season 3?

As indicated by Season 3’s official synopsis, going forward, Interview with the Vampire will adapt elements of the second novel in Anne Rice’s series of bloodsucker books: The Vampire Lestat.

The plot concerns Lestat, disgusted with his portrayal in the biography written about his life, turning to the world of rock and roll. Indeed, Lestat will form a rock band alongside human musicians. This will surely make for a very musical and entertaining third time out for the hit program.

Both current seasons of Interview with the Vampire can be streamed on Netflix and AMC+.