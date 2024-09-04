Lasher is an incredibly important character in Alexandria Daddario's Mayfair Witches, so here's a breakdown of who exactly he is.

As a refresher, Mayfair Witches is about a group of powerful witches who began in the seventeenth century when Suzanne of the Mayfair conjured up a powerful entity in Scotland. The story revolves around Alexandria Daddario's descendant, Rowan Mayfair, in modern times as she uncovers her true parentage and roots.

The name of that powerful entity that Suzanna summoned is Lasher, played by Jack Huston. He is a vaguely evil spirit who has a deep and ancient connection to all Mayfair Witches.

Who Is Lasher In Mayfair Witches?

AMC Networks

First, it's important to clarify that Jack Huston's Lasher is not a human being but an ancient spirit.

Lasher's abilities include shape-shifting, dematerializing, teleporting, possession, and mental and physical manipulation. He has also demonstrated power over some elements, mainly fire.

On top of all that, Lasher alone is the one responsible for the Mayfair witches' powers.

Make no mistake, Lasher is not a good guy in the story. He is very much the antagonistic force of the narrative and has a negative influence over those he communes with, including Alexandria Daddario's Rowan.

While Rowan doesn't know she's a witch at the beginning of the series, she does eventually learn about her family roots and her place in the Mayfair Witches. She also comes to realize that she is the chosen one to communicate and see Lasher himself--the only one who can.

Each generation gets one favorite, powerful witch who can command power of Lasher with the help of an emerald key necklace. It's that very same necklace that Rowan is tricked into wearing, which solidifies her connection to Lasher.

While she tries to give this connection, and the abilities that come with it, to someone else instead, it eventually makes its way back to Rowan.

Throughout The Mayfair Witches Season 1, Lasher is convinced that Rowan is fated to save him and his kind. In fact, the prophecy the show centers around states that the 13th Mayfair Witch, aka Rowan herself, is the one who will be Lasher's gateway into the human world.

The first chunk of episodes follows him trying to track down Rowan (who he knows about thanks to a strong connection with her birth mother).

After lots of conflict, and once Rowan wears the necklace for the first time, he is able to start influencing her mind and strengthening their connection. Lasher does his best to convince her that they are both a part of one another, as he fosters a strange and disturbing love between the duo.

One thing leads to another (or, rather, a long line of complex events), and Lasher shares ancient knowledge with Rowan, further unlocking powerful healing powers in her. Then, the two have sex, which ends up being the key to the villain's big plan.

Through that intimacy, Lasher is able to enter the body of Rowan's unborn child (she was previously revealed to have been pregnant, though the father remains unclear). Rowan gives birth in the Season 1 finale, with the baby being Lasher's long-desired human form.

What's Next for Lasher in Mayfair Witches?

Of course, Season 1 of Mayfair Witches was only the beginning for Lasher.

While the specific details of Season 2 remain a mystery, the show is based on a book series called Lives of the Mayfair Witches. So, it would make sense for the second season to adapt, at least partially, the events of Book 2, aptly titled Lasher.

In it, Rowan travels with Lasher to Houston, where she becomes pregnant with another of his kind—a species revealed to be called the Taltos. While Lasher's original goal was just to get himself into a corporeal form, he now intends to grow his species as a whole.

Before Rowan's new Taltos baby can be born, she escapes Lasher and gets back to her family of Witches. Here, she gives birth to her new, dangerous daughter.

This chain of events leads the Mayfair Witches to declare war against Lasher as they try to help Rowan recover.

The brief teaser trailer for Season 2 doesn't look like it'll be adapting those events verbatim, but there are still elements sprinkled here and there.

Mayfair Witches Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix, with Season 2 expected to hit AMC+ at some point in early 2025.