AMC's Mayfair Witches returns for Season 2 on the back of a killer cast headlined by former True Detective star Alexandra Daddario.

Based on Anne Rice's trilogy of novels, the horror thriller series follows a young woman who is thrust into a world of magic after she finds out she is the descendant of a long line of witches who are being haunted by a devilish spirit.

Season 2 is set to adapt the events of Rice's second book in the series, Lasher, following Daddario's Rowan Fielding as, unbeknownst to her, she gives birth to the very demon that has plagued her family for generations, the dastardly Lasher.

Every Main Character and Actor in Mayfair Witches Season 2

Alexandra Daddario - Rowan Fielding

AMC

Alexandra Daddario leads Mayfair Witches yet again as series protagonist Rowan Feilding. Rowan was once a renowned neurosurgeon who in Season 1 learned she is the heiress to a long line of powerful witches.

After being possessed by a mysterious spirit known as Lasher, Rowan gave birth to a baby boy who happened to be housing the evil spirit.

Season 2 sees Rowan picking up the pieces after Lasher's births, as she is skeptical she could have possibly mothered something so demonic.

Fans may know Daddario from her work in titles such as True Detective, Baywatch, and White Lotus Season 1 (Season 3 of which is set to kick off with a new cast in February).

Jack Huston - Lasher

AMC

Jack Huston again brings to life the dark spirit known as Lasher. After tormenting the Mayfair family for generations he finally got what he was looking for at the end of Season 1, a human host.

Now possessing Rowan's baby boy, Lasher is seeking to set forth his plan to spawn more of his kind and potentially take down the magic-users for good (learn more about Lasher's Season 2 plan here).

Huston can also be seen in Kill Your Darlings, American Hustle, and Outlander.

Roxton Garcia - Young Lasher

AMC

Introduced in Season 2 is Roxton Garcia as Young Lasher. After Rowan gives birth to a baby possessed by the series' primary villain, he quickly grows up into a young pre-teen, and that is where Garcia's take on the character comes into play.

Garcia (12 years old) is best known for his work in The Lost Husband, Heels, and Reminiscence.

Tongayi Chirisa - Ciprien Grieve

AMC

Tongayi Chirisa plays Ciprien Grieve, a combination of two characters from the books. Grieve is a psychic agent assigned to Rowan's case. He also becomes one of her primary love interests going forward, providing her support from two angles.

Chrisia previously appeared in Transformer: Rise of the Beasts, iZombie, and American Horror Story.

Harry Hamlin - Cortland Mayfair

AMC

Sitting just below the head of the Mayfair family is the venerable Cortland (played by Harry Hamlin). Cortland is Rowan's father and has done everything he can to preserve the safety of the Mayfair name for decades; however, he has been seen to be willing to throw his family to the side if it means preserving his reputation.

Hamlin may be familiar to fans of Mad Man, Clash of the Titans, and L.A. Law.

Charlayne Woodard - Dolly Jean Mayfair

AMC

Another elder of the Mayfair family is Charlayne Woodard's Dolly Jean. She is the cousin of Cortland Mayfair, and—despite being a powerful witch in her own right—was not assigned as a designee to lead the family going forward.

Woodard is best known as of late for her work as Nick Fury's wife in the MCU, appearing in 2023' Secret Invasion. She also has credits in Unbreakable, Hair, and The Crucible.

Alyssa Jirrels - Moira Mayfair

AMC

A new addition to the Mayfair Witches equation is Alyssa Jirrels' Moira Mayfair. Moira is a spiteful witch, seeking to get revenge on the family for some past wrongs.

Jirrels' previous work includes Agents of SHEILD, Fatal Attraction, and As We See It.

Geraldine Singer - Millie Mayfair

AMC

Geraldine Singer brings to life Millie Mayfair, another aging member of the Mayfair clan. She has been seen several times throughout the series to this point, blaming Rowan for opening the door to Lasher and technically bringing him into the world.

Singer can also be seen in Get Out, Green Book, and Mudbound.

Ted Levine - Julien Mayfair

AMC

Going up another generation in the Mayfair family fans will quickly find Julien (Ted Levine). Julien is Cortland's father, known for being no-nonsense and willing to cross lines if it protects the sanctity of the family.

Levine appeared in 2023's Monk movie, but is also known for playing Buffalo Bill in Silence of the Lambs and Bosko in Michael Mann's Heat.

Thora Birch - Gifford Mayfair

AMC

Thora Birch joins Season 2 as Gifford Mayfair, yet another member of the series bewitching family. In the books, Gifford is known for being a self-deprecating tarot reader living in a remote lakehouse.

Birch's resume also includes work in American Beauty, Hocus Pocus, and Ghost World.

Ben Feldman - Sam Larkin

AMC

Ben Feldman joins the series in Season 2 as Sam Larkin. Sam is the CEO of a genetics company and Rowan's ex-boyfriend who comes back into her life after some time away.

Feldman is probably best known by fans for his work in the hit sitcom Superstore, as well as roles in Cloverfield and Disney+'s Monsters at Work.

Mayfair Witches Season 2 continues on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.