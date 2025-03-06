Netflix's Medusa has a star-studded Colombian cast headlined by Juana Acosta, Sebastián Martínez, and Manolo Cardona.

The new thriller series tells the story of a businesswoman named Bárbara Hidalgo who is presumed dead after taking over the role of CEO of her family's business, Medusa.

After she returns, Bárbara teams up with a detective to unmask the suspects behind those who orchestrated her death.

Medusa premiered on Netflix on March 5.

Medusa 2025 Cast Guide: Every Main Actor Who Appears

Juana Acosta - Bárbara Hidalgo

Juana Acosta

Juana Acosta leads the cast of the Netflix thriller as Bárbara Hidalgo, the newly promoted CEO of a high-profile business known as Medusa. She is described as the most feared woman in the city of Baranquilla.

After taking over the family business, Bárbara's yacht explodes in the middle of the sea, nearly killing her.

She ends up being saved by a native healer before returning home to team up with a detective to unpack who is behind her murder attempt.

Acosta is best known for her roles in Carlos, Anna, and La Fianza.

Sebastián Martinez - Esteban

Sebastián Martinez

Sebestián Martinez portrays Esteban, Barbara's husband and the Purchasing Director of Medusa.

Martinez previously appeared as part of the cast of The Accident, La Pola, Rosario Tijeras, and Pa' Quererte.

Manolo Cardona - Danger Carmelo

Manolo Cardona

Danger Carmelo (played by Manolo Cardona) is the lead investigator who spearheaded the investigation behind the murder attempt toward Barbara.

After finding out that Barbara is still alive, Detective Danger teams up with her to protect her while also unearthing family secrets of the Hidalgos to learn the truth.

Cardona also starred in Rubirosa, My Brother's Wife, and Now and Then.

Diego Trujillo - Damian Hidalgo

Diego Trujillo

Diego Trujillo appears as Damian, the patriarch of the Hidalgo family, whom everyone is trying to please and gain respect from.

Damian is a shady individual who is hiding some dark secrets from his past that could be tied to what happened to Barbara in the present day.

Trujillo's notable credits include Proof of Life, Los Reyes, and Perro Amor.

The actor is also part of the cast of Griselda on Netflix.

Carlos Torres - Cristian Hidalgo

Carlos Torres

After Barbara was presumed dead, Carlos Torres' Cristian Hidalgo became the new CEO of Medusa.

As the one who appears to benefit the most from Barbara's death or disappearance, Cristian clearly doesn't care about her whereabouts or if she is even alive.

Torres also starred in La Reina del Flow, Sed de Venganza, and Welcome to Eden.

Laura Archbold - Tatiana

Laura Archbold

Laura Archbold portrays Tatiana, Esteban's mistress in Medusa. She also serves as the Supply Manager of the company.

Archbold's past major credits include Imposters, La Niña, and Goles en Contra.

Mabel Moreno - Ursula

Mabel Moreno

Mabel Moreno plays Ursula, Barbara's stepmother who is presumed by Detective Danger as the one who truly controls Damian and his every move.

Moreno can be seen in La Ley del Corazon, El Señor de los Cielos, and Narcos.

Juanita Molina - Viviana

Juanita Molina

Juanita Molina appears as Viviana, Ursula's daughter and Barbara's half-sister.

While she may be perfect on the outside, Viviana appears to be hiding many shady secrets.

Molina previously starred in Te La Dedico, La Reina del Flow, and Arelys Henao.

Mariana Mozo - Maya Hidalgo

Mariana Mozo

Mariana Mozo plays Maya Hidalgo, Barbara and Esteban's daughter who was the only one devastated after learning what happened to her mother.

Mozo can be seen in Entre Sombras and El Rey de la Montaña.

Luis Fernando Hoyos - Camilo Hidalgo

Luis Fernando Hoyos

Camilo is Barbara's uncle who is described as "the Hidalgo dandy" (someone who does the dirty work for Damian). The character is played on-screen by Luis Fernando Hoyos.

Camilo is the Vice President of Imports, Exports, Harbors, and Merchant fleet.

Hoyos' notable credits include La Pola, Narcos, and El Caso Watson.

Adriana Arango - Jackie

Adriana Arango

Adriana Arango portrays Jackie, Camilo's religious wife who doesn't want to be intimate with her husband.

Jackie is the vice president of non-profit foundations.

Arango is known for her roles in Rosario Tijeras, Los Protegidos, and Amar y Temer.

Sebastian Osorio - Jacobo Hidalgo

Sebastian Osorio

Joining the cast of Netflix's Medusa is Sebastian Osorio as Jacobo Hidalgo, the good-for-nothing cousin of Barbara who doesn't seem to care about her disappearance.

Sebastian is the Sporting Deputy Director of all divisions of the Babilla Baseball Club under the Medusa company.

Osorio has credits in Paraiso Blanco, La Nieta Elegida, and The Snitch Cartel: Origins.

Biassini Segura - Gabriel

Biassini Segura

Biassini Segura joins the cast of Medusa as Gabriel, a technology engineer at Medusa who helps Barbara learn the truth behind her murder attempt.

Segura is known for appearing in Estrella del Sur, Ruido, and Tr3s Dias.

Ramsés Ramos - Coronel Giraldo

Ramsés Ramos

Ramsés Ramos is part of the cast as Coronel Giraldo, the supervising officer of Detective Danger who wants him to close the case immediately, since they believe that there is no hope that Barbara will come back.

Ramos also starred in The Marked Heart, Hombres de Dios, and La Primipara.

Johan Rivera - Porras

Johan Rivera

John Rivera plays Porras, a fellow detective and the loyal partner of Detective Danger.

Rivera has credits in Triple Frontier, El Robo del Siglo, and Echo 3.

All episodes of Medusa are now streaming on Netflix.