Where Is Medusa Netflix Filmed? Gorgeous Locations In Real-Life

Now streaming to international viewers, get to know the ins and outs of where the new Netflix series Medusa was filmed.

Medusa, which premiered on March 5, is a Colombian thriller starring Juana Acosta, Sebastian Martinez, and Manolo Cardona.

The series follows businesswoman Barbara Hidalgo, who is presumed dead after becoming CEO of her family's company, only to return and seek justice. Teaming up with a detective, she sets out to uncover the culprits, set on the backdrop of different Colombian locations.

Magdalena, Colombia

Medusa

Located in northern Colombia along the Caribbean Sea, Magdalena is a region known for its stunning landscapes, including the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta and its many rivers and waterfalls.

One of these hidden gems is the waterfall located near the Journey Hostel Tayrona, a secluded natural wonder that provides a breathtaking backdrop for Netflix's Medusa.

Early in the official trailer, Juana Acosta's character, Barbara Hidalgo, appears in distress near a waterfall, adding to the mystery and suspense of the show's plot.

Universidad de La Sabana, Colombia

Medusa

Universidad de La Sabana, a prestigious private university in Colombia, plays a key role in Medusa as the setting for a defining moment in Barbara's rise to power.

Located in Chia, Cundinamarca, the university is known for its strong academic reputation and modern campus, consistently ranking among the top institutions in Latin America.

In the series, Barbara delivers a bold speech at La Sabana, boasting about her hard work and sacrifices as Medusa's new CEO, a moment that underscores the corporation's immense influence, owning so much of the area, even a baseball team.

Edificio Garcia, Barranquilla

Medusa

In Medusa, the exterior of the García Building is used during a transition between two scenes, about halfway through the first episode.

Its art deco design and iconic "cruise ship" shape make it a standout landmark in Barranquilla, symbolizing the city's rich architectural history shown in the series.

La Ciénaga de Mallorquín, Barranquilla

Medusa

In Medusa, near the end of Episode 2, La Ciénaga de Mallorquín in Barranquilla is featured during a pivotal conversation between Barbara and Danger Carmelo.

As they talk, Barbara confesses to blackmailing her family into voting for her as CEO, revealing her belief that they despise her.

Carmelo reassures her, offering kindness and suggesting she’s a hardworking woman who should ease up on herself. The stunning scenery matches well with what ultimately becomes a sweet moment of humanity between the two characters.

Jardín Botánico de Bogotá

Medusa

In Medusa Episode 4, the Bogotá Botanical Garden servesdas a key filming location. This lush garden is dedicated to the conservation and research of plant species, particularly those from high Andean and moorland ecosystems.

Situated in the heart of Bogota, it provided a great backdrop for one pivotal conversation in Episode 4. Cristian (Carlos Torres) asks Esteban (Sebastian Martinez) how he's adjusting to the changes brought on by the new version of Medusa.

Esteban responds with a reassuring "We're happy," though his answer leads Cristian to question the purity of their relationship, saying, "And you can't go anywhere because you'd end up without...the money."

Medusa is streaming now on Netflix. For more on the new series, discover the here are five things to know about Medusa's Tatiana actress.