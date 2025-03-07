Medusa actress Laura Archbold is turning heads with her performance as Tatiana in the new hit series.

The Spanish-language Netflix thriller follows the plight of a former big-name CEO, who, after presumed dead, comes back to look into who was behind the orchestration of her death.

Archbold's character, Tatiana, comes into the story as the mistress of Bárbara's husband Esteban, seen playing off the rest of Medusa's stacked cast.

Biography Details on Laura Archbold from Medusa

Laura Archbold Started Out as a Model

Before becoming an actor, Laura Archbold started working as a model in Columbia.

The 35-year-old (born September 28, 1989) grew up in San Andrés, Colombia and started modeling in her early teens, which got her to begin to see other parts of the country.

Speaking with Hola in a 2023 profile of the Medusa star, she described her start as a model, saying, "I was never an extroverted woman," so the idea of modeling took a while to adjust to:

"I started modeling when I was about 14 years old . I lived in San Andrés and because of back pain I had to travel to Bogotá, get tested and then I went to lunch with my parents’ friends and there was the owner of what was then Wilhelmina Colombia. Her name was Natalia, and she said to me “Do you want to model? You’re very pretty” and I said yes. My mom didn’t think much of the idea, but I did (laughs). That’s where the path began , but it was very strange because I was never an extroverted woman, on the contrary, I was very shy. I think I still am, even if it doesn’t seem like it."

Laura Comes From a Creative Background

The arts are something that flow through Laura Archbold's veins. She comes from a family of creatives, with various family members pursuing the humanities professionally.

"My mother is a writer, my brother is a musician, and my father is a saxophonist," the Medusa actress told Bravissimo (via El Teimpo), adding that she grew up "surrounded by art:"

"My mother is a writer, my brother is a musician and my father is a saxophonist, it was always a house surrounded by art. Being a writer, my mother had a book fair many years ago. At the time, she was accompanied by a theater festival, in which I attended all the theater courses and plays. Acting was always very close to my world."

Because of this, it is not surprising that Archbold found her way into the arts community herself, jumping into the world of modeling and then eventually acting for the big and small screen.

Laura's First Role Was in a Soap Opera

Laura Archbold started acting like many do in South and Central America: in daytime soap operas. Her first acting role was on the short-lived Niche (Beats of Love in English), where she played Celmira Lozanao in the show's first episode.

In her interview with Hola, she described leaping into acting, saying her first role was "a soap opera called Niche." She added that she never got to "go study acting" and has since made it a habit of studying the craft whenever she can:

"A soap opera called 'Niche.' That was 10 years ago. And I was never able to go study acting, but I still believe in the Academy. Over the years, whenever I have time, if I see that there is a course, I sign up. It is good to be intuitive, but I feel that intuition is a muscle that wears out and if you don’t have the tools, you will fall short, so you have to study."

Laura's Boyfriend Is Diego Cadavid

Fans may be interested to know that Laura Archbold is one-half of a superstar couple. She is together with actor, cinematographer, and musician Diego Cadavid.

Cadavid is best known for his work on hit telenovelas. The pair worked together in 2021 in the reboot of Café con aroma de mujer.

According to the Medusa star, she and Cadavid "have been together for almost 9 years" and "work on [their] relationship every day" (via Hola):

Q: "Speaking of which, are you currently traveling with your boyfriend, Diego Cadavid?" A: "Yes, how wonderful that we are dedicated to the same thing and we can be here." Q: "And what can you tell us about their relationship?" A: "Diego and I have been together for almost 9 years. We work on our relationship every day, like any couple. What we like to do together the most is travel, talk late into the night, listen to music and travel."

Laura Will Next Star in Rodrigo Branquias

Laura Archbold's next project is already lined up and in post-production.

Coming off of Medusa, fans can next see the Tatiana actress in Rodrigo Branquias, a new short from A Mano Limpia writer Andrés Guevara.

The upcoming short tells the story of a young boy with a knack for holding his breath. This unique talent prompts the pre-teen to enter into a free-diving competition, where he finds great success despite the reluctance of his family to let him participate.

The short has no public release information as of yet.

How To Follow Laura Archbold Online

Fans looking to keep up with Laura Archbold online can follow her on Instagram.

Medusa is streaming on Netflix.

