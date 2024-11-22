Ted Danson is ready to flex his comedic chops once again as he headlines the cast of A Man on the Inside.

The new Netflix comedy is based on Maite Alberdi's documentary, The Mole Agent, and it revolves around the story of a retired professor who becomes an amateur private investigator. His first mission is to go undercover in a retirement home to search for a coveted family heirloom.

A Man on the Inside premiered on Netflix on November 21.

A Man on the Inside Cast Guide: Every Main Actor Who Appears

Ted Danson - Charles Nieuwendyk

Ted Danson

Ted Danson leads the cast of A Man on the Inside as Charles Nieuwendyk, a retired college professor who is still reeling from the death of his wife.

He decides to take a leap of faith by exploring something new in his life, which is why he agrees to become an asset for a private investigator.

His mission involves going undercover at Pacific View Retirement Home to find the main suspect behind a stolen family heirloom.

Danson is a seasoned comedian best known for playing Michael in The Good Place and Sam Malone in Cheers.

The actor also appeared in Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Orville, and Mr. Mayor.

Mary Elizabeth Ellis - Emily

Mary Elizabeth Ellis

Mary Elizabeth Ellis stars as Emily, Charles' daughter who is concerned about her father for not having a life after her mom died.

As a mother to three boys who know nothing but to stare at their mobile devices all day, Emily is struggling to learn what she needs to do to connect with her children.

Ellis is a veteran on the sitcom scene since she have played several iconic roles, such as The Waitress in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Caroline in New Girl, and Lisa Palmer in Santa Clarita Diet.

She also recently appeared as part of the cast of HBO's It's Florida, Man.

Lilah Richcreek Estrada - Julie

Lilah Richcreek Estrada

Lilah Richcreek Estrada plays Julie, a private investigator in San Francisco who is tasked by her client to look into a retirement home downtown and find the main suspect behind a coveted family heirloom.

Given that she can't go inside freely, she hires Charles to spend a month inside the retirement home to gather clues and a list of potential suspects.

Julie also trains Charles with investigative exercises to prepare him for the role, such as observation training, taking photos discreetly, and learning to use spy glasses.

Estrada is part of the cast of Chicago Med, The Wonder Years, and Man with a Plan.

Stephanie Beatriz - Didi

Stephanie Beatriz

Stephanie Beatriz joins the cast of A Man on the Inside as Didi, the executive director of Pacific View Retirement Home, who welcomes Charles to the retiree community.

Beatriz is part of the voice cast of Hazbin Hotel Season 2 where she brought Vaggie to life.

The actress is also best known for playing Rosa Diaz in Brooklyn Nine-Nine and for voicing Mirabel in Encanto.

Eugene Cordero - Joel Piñero

Eugene Cordero

Eugene Cordero recurs in A Man on the Inside as Joel Piñero, Emily's supportive husband.

Cordero appeared as part of the cast of Loki Season 2 where he portrayed TVA officer Casey.

The Filipino-American actor is also known for his work on Kong: Skull Island, The Good Place, and Wrecked.

Sally Struthers - Virginia Foldau

Sally Struthers

Sally Struthers appears as Virginia Foldau, a member of Pacific View Retirement Home who appears to be attracted to Charles.

Struthers' notable credits include Gilmore Girls, All in the Family, and TaleSpin.

Marc Evan Jackson - Evan Cubbler

Marc Evan Jackson

Marc Evan Jackson plays Evan Cubbler, Julie's client who is willing to pay a huge amount of money to ensure that the suspect behind the missing family heirloom is found within the retirement home.

He believes that one of the staff members stole it from his mother.

Marc Evan Jackson reunites with Ted Danson after appearing together in The Good Place. The actor can also be seen in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, 22 Jump Street, and Parks and Recreation.

Kerry O’Malley - Megan

Kerry O’Malley

Kerry O'Malley's Megan serves as Julie's receptionist and personal assistant in her private investigation firm.

O'Malley recently appeared as part of the cast of High Potential Episode 5. The actress' other major credits include Mea Culpa and Nightbitch.

Margaret Avery - Florence

Margaret Avery

Margaret Avery portrays Florence, one of Virginia's close friends who helped welcome Charles into his new home by decorating his main door.

Florence and Virginia describe themselves as the unofficial Pacific View welcome wagon.

Avery has over 80 credits, and it is bannered by her appearances in Being Mary Jane, Blueberry Hill, The Nana Project, and The Neighborhood.

John Getz - Elliott Haverhill

John Getz

John Getz brings Elliott Haverhill to life in A Man on the Inside.

Elliott is the only male resident of Pacific View who strikes a bond with Charles.

Getz recently appeared as a notable guest star as part of the cast of NCIS Season 22, Episode 5.

The actor can also be seen in The Last of Us, Bosch, and Alaska Daily.

Susan Ruttan - Gladys

Susan Ruttan

Susan Ruttan joins the cast as Gladys, a Pacific View resident who has a background in the entertainment industry.

On Charles' first day, she gives him a tie as her welcome gift to him.

Ruttan's most recognizable role is playing Roxanne Melman in L.A. Law. The actress can also be seen in Dead Air, Sprung, and Viral Vignettes.

Veronica Cartwright - Beverly

Veronica Cartwright

Veronica Cartwright stars as Beverly, another Pacific View resident who warns Charles about Virginia's flirtatious nature.

Alien fans may recognize Cartwright for playing Lambert in the original 1979 movie. The veteran actress also appeared in Gotham Knights, The Good Doctor, and The Rookie.

Danielle Kennedy - Helen Cubbler

Danielle Kennedy

Danielle Kennedy makes her debut as Helen Cubbler in A Man on the Inside Episode 2.

Helen is the victim of the robbery and Evan's mother. She panics over the fact that Charles keeps asking her questions about her time at Pacific View.

Kennedy is known for her roles in Narcos, The Sex Lives of College Girls, and Rockbottom.

Miles Fowler - Jaylen LaMont

Miles Fowler

Miles Flower plays a recurring character named Jaylen LaMont, one of the staff members inside Pacific View Retirement Home. He is responsible for driving the retirees around the city.

Fowler's other major credits include appearances in Bottoms, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, and The Resident.

Deuce Basco - Jace Nieuwendyk-Piñero

Deuce Basco

Deuce Basco is part of the cast as Jace Nieuwendyk-Piñero, Emily and Joel's eldest son who is always busy with his phone.

A Man on the Inside is Basco's most prominent role outside of playing a random kid in Santa Clarita Diet.

Lincoln Lambert - Nico Nieuwendyk-Piñero

Lincoln Lambert

Lincoln Lambert appears as Nico Nieuwendyk-Piñero, Emily and Joel's genius son who is preoccupied with solving math problems all day.

Lambert is a Korean-American actor whose past credits include Nope, Criminal Minds, and Popular Theory.

Wyatt Yang - Wyatt Nieuwendyk-Piñero

Wyatt Yang

Wyatt Nieuwendyk-Piñero is the youngest son of Emily and Joel. The character is played on-screen by Wyatt Yang.

Yang's other major credits include Weekend in Taipei and Quarantween: The Musical.

All episodes of A Man on the Inside are streaming on Netflix.