DC Studios’ Green Lantern Series Adds Stranger Things & P-Valley Stars To Cast

DC Studios' upcoming HBO Green Lantern series, Lanterns, has cast J. Alphonse Nicholson and Sherman Augustus as both the younger and older versions of the father of the show's protagonist, John Stewart.

Alphonse is best known for his role as Lil Murda in the first two seasons of P-Valley (which is slowly moving towards its Season 3 release). He also has appearances in the 2023 White Men Can't Jump remake and FBI: Most Wanted.

J. Alphonse Nicholson (Left) / Sherman August (Right)

One day after Alphonse's casting announcement, Deadline followed it up with a report indicating Sherman Augustus had landed a role in Lanterns as well. As was the case with Alphonse, Augustus was confirmed to play Stewart's father.

Fans can see Augustus' work in Strangers Things Season 4, where he portrayed Lieutenant Colonel Jack Sullivan. He also has roles in P-Valley, Virus, and The Foreigner.

John Stewart's relationship with his father is said to be a pivotal story in Lanterns, with the series featuring many flashbacks of a younger John Stewart being shaped by his father.

In the comics, not much is known about John Stewart's father besides the fact that his name is Henry Stewart.

Lanterns will be a landmark moment for the DC Universe, as it will be the first solo project for the Green Lantern character since 2011's oft-maligned Ryan Reynolds-led movie. The show is now in the early stages of filming ahead of its 2026 release, which will take fans back to the legacy of the Green Lantern Corps.

Who's Cast in DC Studios' Green Lantern Series?

Prior to Alphonse and Augustus' castings in Lanterns, the show started building an impressive list of stars to lead the way for the Green Lanterns' return to the small screen.

Along with Kyle Chandler's introduction to the DCU as Hal Jordan, the series will be led by Mufasa and Rebel Ridge star Aaron Pierre as he brings John Stewart to life. While Zack Snyder's Justice League nearly included Stewart, this will be the hero's first time being fully realized in a leading role.

DC Studios has also cast Poorna Jagannathan and Kelly Macdonald in recurring roles along with Jason Ritter, all of whom are likely to play more Earth-based characters.

Additionally, DC Studios has Ulrich Thomsen lined up for a major villainous role, as he will embody the famous Green Lantern antagonist Sinestro. While his specific role in the show is unknown, anticipation is building to see if he will eventually embrace the Yellow Lantern ring and create his own team of villains.

While Lanterns does not have a specific release timeframe yet, the cast James Gunn and Peter Safran (DC Studios co-CEOs) have assembled should have viewers eager to see how the story plays out in 2026.