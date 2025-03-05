Here's Why P-Valley Season 3's Release Is Taking So Long

There is a specific reason why the P-Valley Season 3 release is taking so long.

The last fans heard from the hit Starz drama was nearly three years ago, as Season 2 made its run on the network from June to August 2022. Shortly after that, a third batch of episodes was officially announced... and then silence.

More than 29 months after Season 3 was revealed, fans are still waiting for the strip-club-based series to return.

Why Is P-Valley Season 3 Taking So Long?

Starz

With no official release information being made public, fans have wondered when P-Valley Season 3 will finally see the light of day.

Initially announced in October 2022, it has been almost three years of waiting for the hit Starz series's third season. But why exactly has it been taking so long for this new batch of episodes to see the light of day?

There is a big reason for the extended holdup between seasons.

Seeing as Season 3 was officially announced toward the end of 2022, it did not get started on development until early in 2024. Then, with filming seemingly set for mid-2023, the Hollywood machine ground to a halt.

The writers' and actors' strikes of 2023 caused significant delays for the Starz original series, pushing production until well after the dualling labor disputes had come to an end.

Speaking to Deadline at the time of the strikes, series creator and showrunner Katori Hall told Deadline, "We will not be filming until a fair deal is reached:"

"We will not be filming until a fair deal is reached. Like many of my fellow showrunners, I feel as though my writing and producing duties are inextricably linked."

She said that the work of her fellow creators needs to be "valued for the magic it is," and thus, was striking like her fellow Writers' Guild of America (WGA) members:

"I am also a member of the DGA whose AMPTP contract begins negotiations today. Overlapping issues abound and we shall see how these stories end. As a writer I strike with a sense of radical dignity — that our work must be valued for the magic it is."

Hitting pause on Season 3 production is the biggest reason fans have been waiting as long as they have for the series. However, with deals being struck in both labor disputes in late 2023, production on P-Valley could get underway.

Filming finally started in April 2024, running for seven months until November. As filming has wrapped, it is likely P-Valley Season 3 release info may be imminent.

Insider P-Valley News has been posting in recent months, hinting they may know when the Season 3 release may happen.

In February, the X account shared that they had heard P-Valley Season 3 is projected to be released this summer, but no specific date was disclosed.

If that is the case, fans should expect news on the show's upcoming schedule in the next couple of months, with an update likely coming sometime this spring, leading into its eventual debut.

P-Valley News also noted in another post, "the episodes are done editing and everything," meaning news could come at any time.

P-Valley Season 3 is expected to come to Starz sometime this year.