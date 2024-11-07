Here's When P-Valley Season 3 Is Now Expected to Come Out

A recent update could hint that P-Valley Season 3 may come out soon.

The Starz drama is set to return with if long-awaited third season; however when exactly remains a mystery.

The show, which debuted in 2020, follows the employees of The Pynk strip club as their ever-evolving drama continues to unfold on-screen. The last fans heard of the series' lovable cast of characters, Brandee Evans' Mercedes has retired from the club and will be seeking out a fresh start in Season 3.

When Will P-Valley Season 3 Be Released?

After more than two years since its second season came to an end, fans are still eagerly awaiting P-Valley Season 3 to come out.

The Starz drama still has no confirmed release date, but that does not mean there have been no indications pointing to a potential debut for the series.

Work on the series was confirmed to have begun back in April 2024 (via Instagram).

According to a report from Deadline, it would then take about a month to get back in front of cameras, with filming taking place in Atlanta starting in May of this year as well.

As of writing, the series is still filming; however, it is due to end soon. The cast recently appeared in a mid-production promo for the series, coming with the news that the show is reportedly set to finish principal photography sometime in November (per Instagram).

If filming can wrap before the end of the month, then a release date may follow soon after.

Season 2, according to Bazaar, finished filming about six months before the series eventually made its debut, hitting the small screen in June 2022.

If Season 3 were to follow suit, that would put the series' third season debut sometime in early 2025 (likely somewhere around March or April).

What To Expect in P-Valley Season 3

P-Valley Season is set to be a major turning of the page for the hit Starz series.

After following its central set of girls working at The Pynk strip club, Season 3 will shake things up a bit, as it was revealed at the end of Season 2 that Brandee Evans' Mercedes would be retiring from the establishment.

This does not mean Mercedes will not be present in Season 3 though. She has already been confirmed to be a part of the new episodes.

Season 3 will likely see her reconnecting with her young daughter, and opening a dance studio, like she had always dreamed, setting up her life outside of the sphere of The Pynk.

Another key plot point headed into Season 3 is the romance between Lil' Murda and Uncle Clifford.

The pair finally announced their relationship to the public to end Season 2, meaning that the aspiring rapper and non-binary club owner will not have to deal with their romance playing out in public.

P-Valley Season 3 will likely be released sometime in early 2025.