2026 Green Lanterns TV Show Set Video Reveals Villain's Costume Getting Worked On

A new video gives fans a glimpse behind-the-scenes at the design for a villain in the upcoming Lanterns DC series.

The HBO show about Green Lanterns Hal Jordan and John Stewart saw some backlash after the release of a production photo, with some fans upset at the plainclothes the characters were wearing.

However, that photo just represents one part of Lanterns — and a new video showing the more comic-book-inspired visuals in the series may alleviate some of these fans' concerns.

Lanterns Set Photo Gives First Look At Elaborate Costume

@garretdillahunt

Garret Dillahunt (who is playing William Macon, one of the villains in Lanterns) shared a video on Instagram of artists helping fit him into a rubber suit for the DC series.

It is worth noting that Dillahunt did not explicitly specify that this was behind-the-scenes of Lanterns, however he did say it was "for [his] latest project," which is Lanterns.

Plus, the video proves that the project is clearly visual-effects-heavy, which would match the comic-book-science-fiction production Lanterns is likely to have.

Regardless, he teased that he "love[s] a tight rubber suit every once in a while," adding that, "this one’ll fit like a glove:"

"Good to see the kind and talented folks [at] Fractured FX again for my latest project. (They crafted the tiger-maul fx for me on 'Army of the Dead,' among other things). Real artists at work. You know I love a tight rubber suit every once in a while…this one’ll fit like a glove."

Watch the video below:

Did Dillahunt Just Tease A Major DC Villain For Lanterns?

While William Macon is actually original to Lanterns, many have speculated that Dillahunt's character will end up becoming or secretly already being the DC villain Black Hand (AKA William Hand).

Granted, the show is confirmed to include Sinestro, arguably the main Green Lantern comics villain, but still, that does not mean there cannot be multiple iconic foes.

So, if Black Hand is included, and the show wanted to keep his true villain identity a secret, a simple change of last name would likely be enough for many viewers.

The vague character description for William Macon states that he is "a modern cowboy" who is "self-righteous, conspiracy-minded," and that he "masks his ruthless ambition behind a charming and calculated facade:"

"Dillahunt will play modern cowboy William Macon, a self-righteous, conspiracy-minded man who masks his ruthless ambition behind a charming and calculated facade."

With all that in mind, it is not so far-fetched to consider that a Green Lantern villain with the same first name as this new, evil-sounding character is actually Black Hand.

Now, though, fans have a brand new piece of evidence. Dillahunt ended his video caption about his new rubber suit — a rubber suit that would be appropriate for the character of Black Hand — saying, "this one’ll fit like a glove."

Perhaps it is simply being used as the metaphor it is, but it is interesting that he chose one that has to do with what people wear on their hands, given the Black Hand rumors.

This phrasing alone would be a reach, but it is on top of the theory that already existed pertaining to the character's name, described personality, and status as a major Green Lantern villain. This is without even mentioning that the suit in the video could theoretically work for the character and that the show is likely to pull a lot from DC comics, if John Stewart actor Aaron Pierre's "extensive DC homework" is any indication.

All this to say, nothing is off the table, but fans may need to hold out a while until Lanterns hits HBO and Max sometime in early 2026.