The Penguin Season 2 New Listing Indicates The Batman Spinoff Is Continuing At DC Studios

The Penguin Season 2's release on HBO Max became more likely after a listing appeared on a reputable website. The Penguin was initially conceived as a limited series with eight episodes, but its overwhelming success has led to fan demand for a second season. Showrunner Lauren LeFranc previously told The Direct in November 2024 that The Penguin Season 2 would need to happen under one condition, saying, "We have to feel like we can top ourselves."

The Penguin Season 2 appeared in the Writers Guild of America (WGA) directory, which could indicate that the DC show's second season might still happen after all.

The listing showed that Lauren Lefranc will return as showrunner while newcomer Semi Chellas will serve as consulting producer. Chellas is best known for her work on Mad Men and American Woman (a film adaptation based on Susan Choi's novel of the same name).

HBO Max

This WGA listing is considered a credible signal of active development, considering that only authorized parties can typically edit or approve entries, unlike more open sites like IMDb and Production List.

In November 2025, HBO CEO Casey Bloys confirmed that The Penguin Season 2 is still on the table, noting that they are having conversations about the show's possible continuation:

"We are talking to the [DC] team about what a second season of 'The Penguin' could look like."

This update from Bloys is a far more positive one than what DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran said in an interview in February 2025 that he is unsure about a Season 2 of the DC series, citing that "there are a lot of moving pieces" for it to be made, while noting that it will be up to lead star Colin Farrell if he wants to continue:

"We don’t know. There are a lot of moving pieces — probably most important Colin himself."

Speaking of Farrell, the award-winning actor already expressed interest in returning in The Penguin Season 2, telling The Wrap in the same month as Safran's interview that he will feel "compelled to continue" if there is a "really strong" story for the second season:

"I go off [of] and agree with what [executive producers] Matt Reeves and Dylan Clark and Lauren LeFranc have said, which is, if they came up with an idea for a second season that was really strong, and we all felt compelled to continue to explore the character of Oz in that way, then for sure."

This WGA listing for The Penguin Season 2 could be the first real indicator that a follow-up is in the works, but fans will likely have to wait for an official announcement from HBO and DC Studios before fully celebrating. For now, Oswald Cobblepot is confirmed to return in The Batman Part 2 on October 1, 2027.

Why The Penguin Season 2 Needs to Happen Soon

HBO

The Penguin Season 2 needs to happen sooner rather than later to capitalize on the first season's massive success and maintain the creative momentum it built before opportunities slip away. The longer the wait, the higher the chance that some of its high-profile cast and creatives could book other projects, leading to further delay.

Many would argue, however, that the release of the show's sophomore run should be delayed until after The Batman - Part II to avoid confusion and allow the film's success and momentum to carry over into The Penguin.

What's interesting about this WGA listing is that it appeared right around the start of The Batman - Part II's production, leading fans to wonder whether some of the work on The Penguin Season 2 will overlap with the Robert Pattinson-led movie.

This overlap could actually enrich both projects, as Season 2 would explore the ramifications of The Batman - Part II's ending while minimizing continuity mistakes. It would also provide an opportunity for Robert Pattinson's Batman to appear in some capacity.