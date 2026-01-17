Disney Confirms Its 6 Biggest Movies Releasing In 2027

Disney confirmed six 2027 movie releases will be its biggest offerings of the year. Disney will have a tough act to follow in 2027, thanks to its already impressive movie slate for next year that includes Avengers: Doomsday, The Mandalorian & Grogu, The Devil Wears Prada 2, Toy Story 5, and Moana's live-action remake.

Disney will find itself in hot water in 2027, with the likes of Sonic the Hedgehog 4, Godzilla x King: Supernova, The Legend of Zelda, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, Man of Tomorrow, and The Batman: Part 2, Shrek 5, and The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum coming from rival Hollywood studios.

During a conference held in Sorrento, Italy, Disney crawled through its upcoming 2026 and 2027 movie slates. As part of the presentation, Disney drew attention to six 2027 movies that will mark its biggest theatrical offerings of the year...

Disney's Biggest Movies Coming in 2027

Ice Age: Boiling Point (February 5, 2027)

20th Century Studios

Ice Age: Boiling Point was once part of Disney's 2026 slate and was even set to share a release date with Avengers: Doomsday on December 18, 2026. That will no longer be the case, as the sequel to 2016's Ice Age: Continental Drift has moved to February 5, 2027, kickstarting the House of House's 2027 slate.

Ice Age 6 will officially bring back Ray Romano (Manny), John Leguizamo (Sid), Queen Latifah (Ellie), Denis Leary (Diego), and Simon Pegg (Buck). One Ice Age star who seemingly won't be returning for the 2027 epic is Sean William Scott, who revealed he expects Crash to be killed off.

Star Wars: Starfighter (May 28, 2027)

Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian & Grogu will be Star Wars' first theatrical offering since The Rise of Skywalker in May 2026. After that, Lucasfilm has already set its return to theaters for May 2027 with Star Wars: Starfighter, a brand-new standalone story directed by Deadpool and Wolverine's Shawn Levy.

Levy has assembled an all-time great Star Wars cast for Starfighter, headed up by Barbie's Ryan Gosling. He will be joined by newcomer Flynn Gray, Matt Smith, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Mia Goth, and Amy Adams as a brand-new Jedi hero.

Starfighter is reportedly hiding a "big cameo" that sets up a potential trilogy if it proves successful. For now, this new adventure will take Gosling across the galaxy with his Force-sensitive nephew as they evade villains played by Goth and Smith.

Gatto (June 18, 2027)

Pixar

Pixar will be hoping to end its streak of original movies flopping at the box office by the time Gatto rolls around in June 2027 from Luca director Enrico Casarosa.

The tale will take place in Venice, Italy, as the black cat Nero must "forge an unexpected friendship" that may lead him to find "his purpose," all while navigating a debt to a feline mob boss.

Pixar may only have one original movie slated for 2027, but one of its most beloved movies will also be getting a sequel. Cars: Lightning Racers will revisit Radiator Springs with new adventures for Owen Wilson's Lightning McQueen, this time with a Disney Jr. series targeting the pre-school audience.

The Simpsons Movie 2 (September 3, 2027)

20th Century Studios

Fans of Springfield's favorite cartoon family have waited almost two decades for The Simpsons Movie 2, and that wish will finally be fulfilled in July 2027. Disney acquired The Simpsons with its completed acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019, and just recently announced plans for a theatrical sequel.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but The Simpsons Movie saw Springfield placed under a dome by the U.S. Government after Homer polluted the town, so fans should similarly expect a Springfield story of larger magnitude than the show.

Frozen 3 (November 24, 2027)

Disney

Kristen Bell's Anna, Idina Menzel's Elsa, Josh Gad's Olaf, and Jonathan Groff's Kristoff are officially returning for Frozen 3 in November 2027, ending an eight-year drought for the franchise that has already grossed over $2.5 billion.

Disney will make history with Frozen 3 in developing its sequel simultaneously, with the fourth movie already in the works, with no confirmed release date. That said, the overlapping productions should mean that fans are kept waiting much less than eight years for Frozen 4, as they will have for the third.

Avengers: Secret Wars (December 17, 2027)

Marvel Studios

Disney will close out 2027 with Avengers: Secret Wars, arriving one year after Doomsday to continue the fight against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom to save the Multiverse, undoubtedly picking up from another massive year-long cliffhanger.

Currently, 17 members of the Secret Wars cast have been unveiled, but more ought to become clear before production begins in April. Many are hoping that, much like Doomsday's returning X-Men cast, Secret Wars is hiding a host of surprises that will elate fans of Marvel Legacy movies.

Avengers 6 will draw a line under the Multiverse Saga and usher in a soft reboot for the MCU. It is expected to take inspiration from 2015's Secret Wars storyline, with Doctor Doom creating Battleworld from the remnants of the Multiverse.

BONUS.) Bluey: The Movie (August 6, 2027)

Disney

Disney also displayed a logo for Bluey: The Movie at the event, promoting its partnership with Ludo Studio and BBC Studios to release a feature-length movie for theaters based on the beloved pre-school animated series.

A press release indicated Bluey will abandon its traditional 2D-animated style for a CG-animated look. Fortunately, series director Richard Jeffery will co-direct the big-screen film, with creator Joe Brumm serving as executive producer.

Bluey has found massive success over recent years, meaning that the beloved canine family is poised to light the box office alight in 2027 with its familiar blend of comedy, heart, and regular insight into real-world families and children.