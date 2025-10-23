'Ice Age' Star Says Crash Will Probably Get Killed Off

Ice Age voice actor Seann William Scott revealed whether or not he thinks his character, Crash, will appear in the newly announced Ice Age: Boiling Point. Crash is one of Ice Age's important characters after first making an appearance in 2006's animated movie, Ice Age: Meltdown. He is a reckless possum who enjoys playing elaborate pranks and dangerous games with his twin brother, Eddie.

While Crash is rude and sometimes obnoxious, he is protective of his twin brother and his adoptive sister, Ellie (a mammoth who thinks that she is also a possum and Manny's eventual wife). In 2016's Ice Age: Collision Course, Crash had a minor yet impactful role as he and his twin continued their hilarious escapades as the narrative shifted to Peaches (their niece) and Julian's wedding.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Direct while promoting his new film, Bad Man, Seann William Scott admitted that he doesn't think that he will return as Crash in Ice Age: Boiling Point, pointing out that "they're probably going to kill Crash off" because the movie "doesn't need two little opossums:"

The Direct: "Are we going to see more Crash in the sixth Ice Age movie?" Seann William Scott: "I don't think so. This is the first I've heard of it. I'm feeling like, if I haven't heard anything at this point, they're probably going to kill Crash off... Which, by the way, this movie doesn't need two little opossums, and they don't need to pay us for it... Yeah, I haven't heard about [Ice Age: Boiling Point]."

While Crash and Eddie were doing their unusually dangerous antics in Ice Age 5, Crash survived the aftermath of intergalactic events that took place in Collision Course, setting up his potential appearance in 2027's Ice Age: Boiling Point.

It may be too extreme for Ice Age 6 to kill off such an important character like Crash in the next movie, considering the family-friendly nature of the franchise. It's possible that Scott may be under contract not to say anything about Ice Age 6, and he may be playing coy about Crash's role in the movie.

There is also a chance that Crash may only have a limited role in Ice Age: Boiling Point, and Scott may have yet to record his lines for the film. This could explain why the actor is clueless about Crash's involvement in the upcoming sequel.

Ice Age 6 is the first sequel in the animated franchise to be released after the merger between Disney and 20th Century Fox. Initially slated for a December 2026 release, the movie has shifted its premiere to February 5, 2027. Ice Age 6 is confirmed to bring back Ray Romano (Manny), John Leguizamo (Sid), Queen Latifah (Ellie), Denis Leary (Diego), and Simon Pegg (Buck).

What to Expect in Ice Age: Collision Course's Story

20th Century Studios

Ice Age: Boiling Point is perhaps of the highly anticipated animated sequels under the Disney banner so it is a tall order for the cast and crew to make the upcoming movie a wortwhile viewing experience. While there are already five Ice Age movies, there is still tons to explore in the franchise.

For instance, Scrat and his acorn already received their happy ending in Ice Age 5, with the adorable sabertooth squirrel finally ending his pursuit of the precious acorn in the previous movie.

Given that Scrat's decades-long mission to retrieve the acorn is seemingly finished, it seems appropriate to give the spotlight to another comedic side character's own quest in Ice Age: Boiling Point, and what better way to do it than to focus on Crash and Eddie's reckless hijinks.

While story details are still being kept under wraps, it's possible that the main plot of the next Ice Age movie could revolve around the original gang uncovering another secret in the prehistoric age. An official logline shared by Variety shared that the sequel will be a "dinosaur-and-lava-filled adventure" as the core group of protagonists uncover the Lost World.

Given the unexpected circumstances and location of the Lost World, it offers characters like Crash and Eddie a new enviroment where they can unleash their reckless personalities, leading to more hilarious sequences.