SpongeBob Movie 2025 Popcorn Buckets & Theater Merch from AMC, Cinemark & Regal Look Fantastic (Pictures)

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants showcased a series of unique popcorn buckets that embrace the fun world of Bikini Bottom. The upcoming 2025 comedy movie is based on Nickelodeon's long-running television series and follows the journey of the titular protagonist as he comes face-to-face with the Flying Dutchman. This new addition to the SpongeBob franchise marks the fourth theatrical film based on the series. It is helmed by director Derek Drymon, whose credits include Kung Fu Panda 2 and Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania.

As anticipation builds for Search for SquarePants, various theater chains started releasing exclusive popcorn buckets inspired by the movie's pirate adventure plot.

AMC's Popcorn Bucket Embraces SpongeBob's Pirate Adventures

AMC

AMC released a rowboat-inspired popcorn bucket that has a mini SpongeBob as the boat's captain. The theater chain also unveiled a drink tumbler featuring pirate-infused designs of SpongeBob and Patrick, complete with pirate hats and hook toppers. The price of these collectibles has yet to be announced, but AMC confirmed that they will be available starting December 18, 2025.

Cinemark Goes All-Out With SpongeBob-Themed Collectibles for The Search For SquarePants

Cinemark

Cinemark has a plethora of collectibles ahead of The SpongeBob Movie⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, and the good news is that they are available for purchase. The main attraction is an XL-sized treasure chest popcorn bucket (priced at $18.95) that embraces the pirate-like vibe of the movie. A pair of SpongeBob and Patrick sippers is also available for $16.95. Rounding out the merchandise haul for SpongeBob enthusiasts are plushies and blankets inspired by the movie.

Regal Combines SpongeBob's Plot & the Movie-Going Experience in a Unique Popcorn Bucket

Regal

Regal unveiled an exclusive popcorn bucket featuring SpongeBob sitting on a gray theater seat, while still capturing the pirate-themed vibe of Search for SquarePants with the inclusion of a pirate hat in its design. It captures the movie's playful vibe while also serving as a nod to holiday moviegoers.

Regal

Regal also showcased a Viewmaster drink cup that creates a sense of exploration for anyone who purchases it ahead of Search for SquarePants. The design replaces SpongeBob's eyes with a viewfinder, leaning toward the character's usual cheerful self.

Alamo's 'Limited Edition' Popcorn Bucket Looks the Same as Cinemark's

Alamo

Intriguingly, Alamo's SpongeBob treasure chest popcorn bucket bears some similarity to the one Cinemark released. It's possible that a partnership between the two theater chains happened behind the scenes, which would explain the similar design.

Upon closer inspection, the treasure chest features gold details on its exterior, alongside a showcase of the movie's main characters, including SpongeBob, Patrick, and the Flying Dutchman.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants has a stacked cast headlined by Tom Kenny, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Faggerbakke, George Lopez, Ice Spice, and Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill. The movie is set to premiere in theaters on Friday, December 19, 2025.