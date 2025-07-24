Disney Announces Highly-Anticipated Animated Sequel

Disney announced that LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite, a sequel to 2023's LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest, will premiere on Disney+ on August 25. The sequel is one of a few upcoming animated continuations from Disney over the coming months.

According to the announcement, Villains Unite will pick up after the defeat of Gaston in the 2023 story, when Gaston reaches out to fellow Disney villains Ursula, Jafar, and the Evil Queen to give defeating the princesses another go.

Hearing about this, the princesses from the last movie (Ariel, Tiana, Rapunzel, Moana, and Snow White), with the help of the Magic Mirror, bring in more princesses (Aurora, Belle, and Cinderella) in order to fight back.

Disney

Like in the first movie, many of the original voice actors for various Disney princesses and villains will reprise their roles in LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite. These include Jodi Benson (Ariel), Anika Noni Rose (Tiana), Mandy Moore (Rapunzel), Auli'i Cravalho (Moana), Paige O'Hara (Belle) Richard White (Gaston), Jonathan Freeman (Jafar), and Pat Carroll (Ursula).

Returning from the first LEGO Disney Princess movie for the upcoming sequel are Katherine Von Till (Snow White) and Corey Burton (Magic Mirror). Joining them for the sequel are Jennifer Hale (Cinderella), Kate Higgins (Aurora), and Susanne Blakeslee (The Evil Queen).

More Upcoming Animated Disney Sequels

LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite is not the only upcoming animated Disney sequel. In fact, several more will be hitting theaters and screens over the next few months.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past

Star Wars

Another animated LEGO sequel, LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past is a four-part sequel series hitting Disney+ on September 19. It continues the story from 2024's LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, exploring what comes next in Sig Greebling's universe.

The show stars a mix of voice actors returning from the 2024 series and joining up for the 2025 follow up. Included in that first category are Gaten Matarazzo (Sig Greebling), Bobby Moynihan (Bobarian Afol), Marsai Martin (Yesi Scala), and Ahmed Best (Darth Jar Jar). Joining them for the upcoming series are Ben Schwartz (Jaxxon T. Tumperakki), Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka Tano), and Dan Stevens (Solitus).

Zootopia 2

Disney

As the name suggests, Zootopia 2 will be a sequel to the 2016 Disney animated favorite Zootopia. It will premiere in theaters on November 26, nine years after the first movie about the fictional world of anthropomorphic animals. The first teaser trailer for the sequel released a couple months ago in late May, and though it features no dialogue, it appears to be just as zany and fun as the first movie.

Both Ginnifer Goodwin (Judy Hopps) and Jason Bateman (Nick Wilde) are returning for the sequel. They will be joined by Ke Huy Quan (Gary De'Snake) and Quinta Brunson (Dr. Fuzzby), who play new snake and quokka characters, respectively.

X-Men '97 Season 2

Marvel Animation

Technically speaking, X-Men '97 Season 2 could be considered a sequel of a sequel, as X-Men '97 Season 1 was a continuation of X-Men: The Animated Series. Expected to hit Disney+ sometime in 2026, the second season was announced before Season 1 even debuted, and it is already confirmed to be followed by a Season 3.

It is likely that the main voice cast from Season 1 (many of whom are from the original series too) will stay the same for the returning characters in Season 2. But, this is only official for a few actors, including Lenore Zann (Rogue), Ross Marquand (Professor X), and Cal Dodd (Wolverine). Showrunner Beau DeMayo (who was fired from the show right before the debut of Season 1, after working on the first two seasons) also confirmed that Neve Campbell will join the show as Polaris in Season 2.

Toy Story 5

PIXAR

The next PIXAR sequel to release, Toy Story 5 will hit theaters on June 19, 2026. The fifth installment in the Toy Story franchise (sixth, if Lightyear counts), Toy Story 5 was first announced back in 2023, to the surprise of many who felt that Toy Story 4's ending would be it.

The fifth Toy Story movie will bring back Tom Hanks as Woody and Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, along with several other toys originally from Andy's toy box. This time, though, they will not belong to Andy, and maybe not even to Bonnie, who Andy passed them down to. It is still unclear if the child more interested in their tablet than in their toys is Bonnie herself, or a new character.

Ice Age 6

20th Century Fox

Set for a December 18, 2026 release, Ice Age 6 was first announced at D23 Brazil in late 2024. It will be the first Ice Age movie not under the Blue Sky Studios banner, with 20th Century Animation taking over instead. Other than that, not much is known about the upcoming sixth Ice Age film, beyond some vague teases that it will be sentimental for fans.

Additionally, some of the voice cast from previous installments in the franchise will return for Ice Age 6, including John Leguizamo (Sid), Ray Romano (Manny), and Denis Leary (Diego).