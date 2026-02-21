Disney Announces Its 6 Next Big Sci-Fi Movies

Disney will release six new sci-fi movies from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and more across 2026 and 2027. Last year, Disney brought a stellar sci-fi offering to theaters, including Tron: Ares, Lilo & Stitch, Elio, and Avatar: Fire & Ash, with Disney+ and Hulu also offering Alien: Earth and Star Wars projects like Andor.

The House of Mouse is preparing one of its biggest movie slates ever for 2026 with Avengers: Doomsday, The Mandalorian & Grogu, Toy Story 5, and more. But Disney's 2027 is looking to exceed even that across offerings such as Ice Age: Boiling Point, Star Wars: Starfighter, Frozen 3, and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Recently, a Disney presentation was held in Italy (via FYD COMICS Y CINE PLUS) that highlighted the studio's next movies, including six sci-fi blockbusters.

6 Upcoming Disney Sci-Fi Movies From Marvel, Star Wars, & More

Hoppers

Pixar

Pixar's latest offering, Hoppers, has been declared its "funniest movie ever" in early reviews ahead of the sci-fi comedy's March 6 debut. Longtime Pixar creative Daniel Chong will finally get his first directorial outing at the studio in Hoppers, with stars such as Jon Hamm, Dave Franco, and Meryl Streep set to appear.

The Toy Story studio is putting over a dozen animal species at the heart of Hoppers, exploring a world where scientists find a way for humans to "hop" their minds into lifelike robotic animal bodies. The star of the show is Piper Curda's Mabel, a 19-year-old animal-lover who "hops" her way into a beaver body.

The Dog Stars

20th Century Studios

One of sci-fi's most renowned auteurs, Ridley Scott, will return to the genre with The Dog Stars. This time, he will direct Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein), Josh Brolin (Avengers: Infinity War), Margaret Qualley (The Substance), Guy Pearce (Iron Man 3), and Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange) in The Dog Stars.

Adapting Peter Heller's 2012 novel, The Dog Stars follows a pilot, his dog, and an ex-marine as they navigate a post-apocalyptic world after a pandemic almost wiped out humanity. The survivors will face the violent scavengers, the Reapers, when Disney's 20th Century Studios releases the movie on August 28.

The Mandalorian & Grogu

Star Wars

Lucasfilm will finally end Star Wars' seven-year theatrical drought on May 22 with The Mandalorian & Grogu, a big-screen replacement for the Disney+ series' fourth season directed by its co-creator and Iron Man director Jon Favreau. This time, The Mandalorian will be pitted against a familiar Clone Wars bounty hunter.

Hollywood favorite Pedro Pascal will star as Din Djarin, with Jeremy Allen White (Shameless) and Sigourney Weaver (Alien) making their Star Wars debuts. While Weaver will play a New Republic colonel who recruits The Mandalorian, the Shameless star will assume a strange role as Jabba the Hutt's son.

Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios will go more sci-fi than ever on December 18 in Avengers: Doomsday as Earth's Mightiest Heroes venture into the Multiverse to meet the MCU's Fantastic Four and Fox's X-Men. In response to the MCU's recent struggles, Doomsday is bringing back Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo and co-writer Stephen McFeely.

Even more excitingly, Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. is back in the MCU, flipping the script to now play the villainous Doctor Doom. MCU veterans Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, and Tom Hiddleston are all reprising their roles, one of which sets up a major retcon to Endgame's conclusion.

Star Wars: Starfighter

Star Wars

Circling back to the galaxy far, far away, Ryan Gosling will revisit Star Wars' original father-son theme in Starfighter. The Barbie star's unnamed uncle character is expected to guide his force-sensitive nephew (whose mother is a Jedi, played by Amy Adams) across the galaxy as they evade two pursuing threats.

Starfighter's villains will become the 16th and 17th in the galaxy's theatrical history, played by Doctor Who actor Matt Smith and Pearl actress Mia Goth. The sci-fi flick, also starring the DCU's new Green Lantern, Aaron Pierre, will arrive on May 28, 2027. It's directed by Deadpool & Wolverine's Shawn Levy with fitting cinematography from Top Gun: Maverick's Claudio Miranda.

Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel Studios

Closing out Disney's 2026/27 slate is Marvel Studios' biggest movie ever, Avengers: Secret Wars, which hits theaters on December 17, 2027. The Multiverse Saga's climactic answer to Endgame will feature many of the same stars as Doomsday and reportedly could be extended into a Secret Wars two-parter.

If Avengers 6 looks anything like Marvel Comics' Secret Wars, it will take place on Battleworld, a patchwork reality ruled by Downey Jr.'s God Emperor Doom in which the heroes must band together to restore the Multiverse. The 2027 sci-fi epic cast is already 17 MCU heroes and villains strong and counting.