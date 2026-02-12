Pixar's Hoppers Movie: Every Animal Species & Character That Appears (Photos)

Hoppers arrives in theaters on March 6, bringing Pixar’s next original concept after box office flop Elio. The film explores what happens when humans use technology to "hop" their consciousness into robotic animals, allowing direct communication with the animal kingdom.

Director Daniel Chong populated his debut Pixar feature with an enormous variety of animal species. The story follows 19-year-old animal lover Mabel Tanaka, voiced by Piper Curda, as she transfers her mind into a robotic beaver and discovers mysteries within the animal world.

The film features humans transforming into various species while introducing native animal characters who already live in this world. From majestic bears to tiny ants, Hoppers showcases nature’s diversity through Pixar’s stunning animation.

Every Animal Species & Characters Appearing in Hoppers

Human

The human characters drive Hoppers’ central conflict. Scientists developed technology that allows humans to transfer their consciousness into robotic animal bodies, creating the possibility of communicating directly with animals.

Mabel Tanaka (Piper Curda) serves as the protagonist. The 19-year-old animal lover seizes an opportunity to use the hopping technology, uncovering secrets within the animal kingdom. She transfers into a robotic beaver, embarking on an adventure that changes everything she knows about animals.

Dr. Sam (Kathy Najimy) created the hopping technology alongside her colleague, Dr. Nisha. The scientist explains the technology to Mabel with enthusiasm, enabling the teenager to experience life as an animal firsthand.

Nisha (Aparna Nancherla) works with Dr. Sam on the revolutionary project. Together, they’ve achieved what seemed impossible: bridging the communication gap between humans and animals.

Grandma Tanaka appears as Mabel’s grandmother. She's the figure that understands Mabel and her sense of adventure. Her teachings and nurturing give Mabel a special understanding and appreciation of nature.

Mayor Jerry Generazzo (Jon Hamm) represents the film’s primary antagonist. The smooth-talking local mayor and real estate developer poses a major threat to the animal kingdom, forcing Mabel and her animal friends to rally together against his plans.

Conner (Sam Richardson) joins the human cast as a minor character. He's a graduate student at Beaverton University and a scientist who works alongside Dr Sam and Nisha.

Beaver

Beavers take center stage in Hoppers as the species Mabel inhabits. These industrious rodents build dams and lodges in rivers and streams, making them natural engineers of the animal kingdom.

Mabel transfers her consciousness into a robotic beaver body. While technically the same character as Mabel Tanaka, her beaver form allows her to interact directly with the animal world. She must learn beaver behaviors while maintaining her human intelligence.

King George (Bobby Moynihan) rules as the charismatic beaver king. Mabel befriends this natural leader, who helps guide her through the complexities of the animal kingdom. King George becomes crucial to rallying animals against Mayor Jerry’s threat.

Loaf (Eduardo Franco) is a major supporting character in Hoppers, a "chillaxed" and comically lazy beaver. He is depicted as extremely relaxed, to the point of being unbothered by the prospect of being eaten by Ellen the bear in the film's first teaser.

Bear

Bears appear as powerful members of the animal kingdom. These massive mammals command respect through their size and strength, making them formidable allies or dangerous enemies.

Ellen (Melissa Villaseñor) serves as the primary bear character. The first Hoppers teaser trailer featured a hilarious moment where Loaf asks Ellen if she still wants to eat him after he got saved by Mabel, to which she replies, "Nuh-uh. It’s weird now," hinting at awkward situations that arise from humans inhabiting animal bodies.

Lizard

Lizards bring reptilian representation to Hoppers. These cold-blooded creatures showcase evolutionary adaptations distinct from those of the mammals dominating the cast.

Tom Lizard (Tom Law) became Hoppers’ breakout character before the film’s release. Elio's post-credits scene, showing Tom repeatedly typing the lizard emoji on a phone, made him a social media sensation. Pixar revealed his name in August 2025, confirming he appears in the full film. He plays the role of an ally to Mabel.

Butterfly

Butterflies represent the insect kingdom in Hoppers. These delicate creatures undergo complete metamorphosis, transforming from caterpillars into winged insects.

Insect Queen (Meryl Streep) rules as the most respected and feared member of the all-seeing, all-powerful Animal Council. Pixar announced Streep’s casting in November 2025, revealing that the Oscar-winning actress would voice this crucial authority figure. The Insect Queen’s butterfly form contrasts with her immense political power.

Titus (Dave Franco) is the scion of the Insect Queen and serves as a secondary antagonist. He is described as power-hungry and entitled, often seen transforming into his self-proclaimed title of "Insect King."

Caterpillar

Caterpillars represent the larval stage of butterflies and moths. These crawling insects eventually undergo metamorphosis, though Hoppers suggests they maintain distinct identities even before transformation.

Insect Prince appears in caterpillar form as the son of the Insect Queen. In the Hopper's trailer, he can be seen passionately supporting the uprising against human oppressors.

Fish

Fish bring aquatic life to Hoppers’ ecosystem. These underwater creatures showcase the diversity of animal life beyond terrestrial species.

Fish Queen (Ego Nwodim) rules over aquatic species. Her presence on the Animal Council represents ocean life in the kingdom’s governance. Nwodim joined the cast alongside Meryl Streep in November 2025.

Goose

Geese represent waterfowl in the animal kingdom. These birds, which migrate seasonally and maintain strong family bonds, also play a role in the animated movie.

Bird King appears as a goose character. His appearance matches his royal title as he rocks a crown on his head. Bird King is a paranoid character and doesn’t take too kindly to the presence of humans.

Frog

Frogs represent amphibians, creatures that live both in water and on land, bringing a different vibe and personality to Hoppers.

Amphibian King leads all amphibian species. He is the monarch of the amphibians and a member of the Animal Council, alongside Insect Queen, the Bird King, and the Fish Queen.

Snake

Snakes represent reptiles distinct from lizards. These legless predators, who move through slithering and can unhinge their jaws to swallow prey whole, feature in the film, represented by three gorgeous snakes.

Reptile Queens (Nichole Sakura) appear as snake characters. They are a trio of slender, limbless snake sisters who serve as monarchs on the Animal Council.

Shark

Sharks bring ocean predators into Hoppers. These apex hunters maintain the balance of the ocean ecosystem through their position at the top of the food chain.

Diane (Vanessa Bayer) works as a shark assassin. She is summoned by the Animal Council as reinforcement in their plan to stop Mayor Jerry. Despite her reputation, she is pretty nice and maintains a high level of professionalism.

Deer

Deer represent hoofed mammals in the animal kingdom. These herbivores graze in forests and meadows, known for their grace and speed. The forests of Hoppers would not look great without them.

The official trailer shows a deer character named Lucy appearing alongside Mabel’s group. Two other deer can also be seen in the forest gossiping about a mutual acquaintance.

Additional Animal Species

Hoppers features numerous other species, rounding out the ecosystem:

Tortoise — These slow-moving reptiles, which carry shells for protection, are a part of the wide variety of animals featured in the film.

Rabbit — As fast mammals known for their long ears and powerful hind legs, rabbits feature in Hoppers.

Raccoon — These masked bandits, famous for dexterous paws and nighttime foraging, are one of the many mammals that have to abide by King Beaver's pond rules.

Skunk — They’re cute, black and white mammals that also live by the pond and feature briefly in the Hoppers trailer.

Duck — Waterfowl that swim, walk, and fly with equal proficiency are also a big part of the Hoppers family. Promotional material for the film features a duck named Barbara among the supporting characters.

Squirrel — This tree-dwelling rodent can be seen right next to King Beaver as he announces the importance of his pond rules. Squirrels contribute to Hoppers' unique ecosystem while looking absolutely adorable.

Dragonfly — Ancient insects that predate dinosaurs are part of Hoppers. A dragonfly is one of the first creatures that greets Mabel when she arrives in the animal world.

Mouse — Mice may not always be likeable in the real world, but the versions in Hoppers are too cute to ignore. They live by the pond, alongside dozens of other mammals.

Worm — Hoppers features a pink, squishy worm whose time on screen is seemingly cut short after it's captured by a bird, a brutal depiction of the food chain.

Ant — The ants in this film are not messing around. They play a prominent part in the revolution against human oppressors led by a vicious ant queen who sends her troops charging.

Stork — Large wading birds with long legs and beaks. The stork in Hoppers is troublesome and attacks Mabel's beaver at one point.

Bird — Other avian species beyond specific types already mentioned are also represented. A flock of yellow birds exchange pleasantries with Mabel when she first arrives in the animal kingdom, which gets her super excited.