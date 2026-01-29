Pixar Hoppers Movie's First Reviews Are Here - And There's One Clear Consensus

Early reactions to Pixar's Hoppers began to surface, and critics seem aligned on one key takeaway. Select reviewers were invited to early screenings of the studio's latest original animated feature, which is set to hit theaters on March 6, a move that shows internal confidence from Disney and Pixar. That confidence comes with added pressure, as Hoppers is the studio's next big original release following Elio, which underperformed at the box office in 2025.

Hoppers will follow Mabel Tanaka, a 19-year-old animal lover who transfers her mind into a robotic beaver, as she uses this mind-hopping technology to stop a construction company from destroying the local animal habitat. Given that wild concept, it may come as no surprise to hear that critics are calling Hoppers one of the funniest and outlandish Pixar entries to date.

Geeks of Color shared on X that the upcoming release "is an absolute hoot," adding that "It’s pure Pixar punk rock:"

"#Hoppers is an absolute hoot! A hysterical and incredibly clever charmer that feels fresh, original, and completely relevant right now! It’s pure Pixar punk rock, and the best original Pixar film since Soul!"

Pixar

Adding to the praise, The Wrap's Drew Taylor called Hoppers "Pixar's funniest movie ever," going as far as to say that it's "unlike any Pixar movie:"

"#Hoppers is Pixar’s funniest movie ever. But that’s not what makes it so special. It’s a movie overflowing with ideas, gags and tons of heart, full of adorable character designs and a strong environmental message. It’s unlike any Pixar movie but also fits in perfectly. Loved."

Focused on its originality, Comicbook's Chris Killian said Hoppers is "one of the best non-sequels Pixar has made," also praising voice actors Jon Hamm and Meryl Streep:

"For me, #Hoppers is one of the best non-sequels Pixar has made in a minute and might be the funniest Pixar movies to date. Jon Hamm is hilariously slimy as Mayor Jerry and Meryl Streep is a scene stealer but that’s as much as I can say."

Daniel Howat also took to X to share his early reaction, calling it "laugh out loud hilarious" and teasing "an off-the-wall story:"

"HOPPERS leans into the sillier side of Pixar in the best way. This movie is laugh out loud hilarious, with an off-the-wall story that just gets wilder and wilder. It’s absurd, but a very fun ride that still has a good emotional kick to it. Pixar’s funniest movie in ages."

Hoppers clearly left an impression of freshness, with Tyler Taing calling it "one of the most original, heartfelt, and wacky films to come out of Pixar:"

"I have seen #Hoppers and I haven’t stopped thinking about it ! It’s one of the most original, heartfelt, and wacky films to come out of Pixar in recent memory. And it succeeded in making me fall in love with the humble beaver Major kudos to @threebarebears and the team!"

It turns out Dave Franco joining the Hoppers cast was a wise decision, as The Movie Podcast's Shahbaz Siddiqui said the actor "delivers one of my favorite lines of the year:"

"#HOPPERS is the most electric & funniest film of the year. It’s dark, daring, & packed with big swings that truly land. It feels fresh while still embracing the Pixar magic we love. The voice acting is elite, and Dave Franco delivers one of my favorite lines of the year."

Jace Diehl echoed Franco's strong performance, adding that a few "visual gags are instantly iconic:"

"#Hoppers is unhinged in the best way-escalating until it hits an emotional climax only @Pixar can pull off. Dave Franco’s vocal performance is a standout and unrecognizable, working with the amazing animators. A couple visual gags are instantly iconic. Can’t wait to see it again!"

Finally, Daniel Baptista praised Hoppers director Daniel Chong on X, calling it "one of the funniest and fuzziest films of the year:"

"Pixar’s #HOPPERS is packed with heart and absolutely hilarious. Daniel Chong and the @Pixar Animation team have crafted an incredibly powerful story that celebrates our connection to the world and how our actions ripple through everything around us. It feels like classic Pixar and is sure to be one of the funniest and fuzziest films of the year."

This is wonderful news, especially given the added pressure Hoppers faces, as 2026 is seen as a year when Pixar can turn things around at the box office.

It seems that Hoppers, potentially more than any other Pixar film, leans into comedy and silliness, with an environmental story at its core. The early reactions online indicate that Pixar's latest will likely be a critical hit, garnering strong reviews once the embargo lifts. But Disney needs more than just a strong reception from Hoppers.

Will Hoppers Succeed in Theaters?

Disney and Pixar would undoubtedly love Hoppers to become their next breakout original hit, but the current box office landscape suggests expectations need to be tempered. It has been nearly a decade since a Pixar original crossed $500 million worldwide, with Coco in 2017 the last to do so.

Given that context, anything above $400 million worldwide for Hoppers would realistically be viewed as a strong result and a win for Pixar. 2023's Elemental got off to a slow start but ballooned to $484.8 million that summer.

The good news is that reviews will likely be a major deciding factor, as strong word of mouth could push hesitant families toward theaters. Based on the first impressions online, the reviews shouldn't be an issue for Hoppers, even if it's a bit unconventional.

Hoppers may not need to match Toy Story or Inside Out numbers to succeed; it just needs to prove that Pixar originals can still thrive in theaters.