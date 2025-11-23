Disney Announces Dave Franco Is Joining Pixar’s Next Movie

Disney confirmed that Dave Franco is part of the "legendary cast" of Pixar's next animated movie, Hoppers. The upcoming film follows the story of Mabel, an animal lover who used newfound technology to transfer her consciousness into a robotic beaver, and must convince the other wildlife to prevent the destruction of their home. Aside from the fact that Hoppers is expected to delve deeply into the themes of environmentalism and the secrets of the animal world, one of the reasons the movie could succeed is its impressive cast of stars.

After the first trailer managed to provide a tease of what lies ahead for Hoppers' intriguing story, Pixar released the film's main trailer, which showcased a closer look at its story and its massive ensemble of animals that will help Mabel learn more about the complexities of the wildlife. Alongside the new footage, a surprising cast member was announced.

Disney and Pixar have officially confirmed the all-star cast of Hoppers, which includes actor Dave Franco. The actor will bring a character named Titus to life.

While details about Franco's role are still being shrouded in secrecy, the actor's inclusion in an already-stacked cast essentially elevates the star power of the Pixar ensemble.

The 40-year-old actor and filmmaker recently appeared in Now You See Me Now You Don't and is best known for his roles in Together, Neighbors, and The Disaster Artist.

Franco is joining a stacked cast, which includes the likes of Meryl Streep, Kathy Najimy, Eduardo Franco, Vanessa Bayer, Jon Hamm, Bobby Moynihan, and lead star Piper Curda.

Here is the full list of the confirmed cast members for Hoppers:

Piper Curda - Mabel

Bobby Moynihan - King George

Jon Hamm - Mayor Jerry

Meryl Streep - Insect Queen

Dave Franco - Titus

Kathy Najimy - Dr. Sam

Eduardo Franco - Loaf

Melissa Villaseñor - Ellen

Ego Nwodim - Fish Queen

Vanessa Bayer - Diane

Sam Richardson - Conner

Aparna Nancherla - Nisha

Nichole Sakura - Reptile Queens

Isiah Whitlock Jr. - Bird King

Steve Purcell - Amphibian King

Karen Huie - Grandma Tanaka

Tom Law- Tom Lizard

Alongside the release of its trailer, Pixar also showcased a stunning new poster for Hoppers, showcasing Mabel being (almost) eaten by a wild bear:

In the official press release, Director Daniel Chong described the cast of Hoppers as "legendary," noting that they gave the film "all they had:"

"We have assembled a legendary cast for ‘Hoppers,’ and the voice talent really gave the film all they had. Be it uproarious humor, heartfelt emotion, or crazy animal noises, they delivered beyond our expectations."

Directed by Daniel Chong and produced by Nicole Paradis Grindle, Hoppers arrives in theaters on March 6, 2026.

Why Dave Franco's Inclusion Is Significant in Pixar's Hoppers

There are high expectations for Hoppers, especially after Pixar suffered a significant loss with the underperformance of Elio at the 2025 box office.

While Pixar is experiencing a downward trend, the hype surrounding the studio remains high in 2026, primarily due to the arrival of Hoppers and the upcoming release of Toy Story 5.

Although Hoppers already has a unique story in its arsenal, adding a proven talent like Dave Franco should elevate the movie even more, considering that he is known for his humor and deadpan wit, which could add levity to the movie's animal uprising plot. The actor's involvement could also boost box office returns, as his name in the cast list may draw in his established fan base.

Franco's comedic timing, combined with his newfound chemistry with the all-star cast, could help Hoppers deliver a worthwhile big-screen adventure and assist Pixar in reclaiming its lost magic.