Pixar’s Next Movie Gets Last Minute Title Change Overseas

Pixar's Hoppers received a last-minute title change overseas, and the new one appears straightforward (but it has a deeper meaning). Pixar is set to launch in 2026 with a unique film that revolves around the story of an animal lover named Mabel, who utilizes advanced technology to transfer her consciousness into a lifelike robotic beaver. This explains the film's unique Hoppers title because it refers to the "mind-hopping" technology central to its plot. Despite the perfect title, the upcoming Pixar movie received a different title that evokes direct storytelling.

Walt Disney Studios Japan revealed the official localized title of Hoppers, and it's called "When I Became a Beaver." The reveal was made alongside the announcement of an official event to announce the lead Japanese voice actor for Mabel on Thursday, January 22, at Shinjuku Southern Terrace Square in Tokyo, Japan.

The last-minute title change removes any ambiguity from the original Hoppers title, which is actually a good thing because it already makes the movie's story clear at a single glance for the Japanese audience. This avoids further confusion, and it allows family audiences to decide on the spot whether to watch the film or not.

The announcement can be seen below:

The English voice cast of Hoppers is a star-studded ensemble, which already includes the likes of Dave Franco, Meryl Streep, Kathy Najimy, Eduardo Franco, Vanessa Bayer, Jon Hamm, Bobby Moynihan, and lead star Piper Curda.

Hoppers arrives in U.S. theaters on March 6, while the Pixar film premieres in Japan a week later on March 13. The film is directed by Daniel Chong and produced by Nicole Paradis Grindle.

Why Hoppers' New Title In Japan Is Perfect

Pixar

Aside from the hyper-literal meaning of When I Became a Beaver, the new Hoppers title delivers a vibe that it will be a coming-of-age movie that leans towards an isekai-adjacent story, which is a familiar feel for Japanese audiences.

This kind of story resonates well with them because the concept of isekai revolves around a protagonist who gets transported or reincarnated into a completely different world.

By changing the title to When I Became a Beaver, it cements the idea that Mabel's journey is more than just about being an animal, and the first-person wording suggests that it embraces an identity shift that would forever change the Pixar movie's protagonist.

The title change also has viral marketing potential because it can spark amusing online commentary due to how literal the title is, which effectively helps the film to reach more audiences, not just in Japan, but also worldwide.