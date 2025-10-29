Disney Just Used a Fan-Made Avengers: Secret Wars Poster That Features Miles Morales, Beyonder, and More New Marvel Characters

Miles Morales made his way onto an Avengers: Secret Wars poster that Marvel Studios featured at a recent public event. Even for the hype building for Avengers: Doomsday, which already features over two dozen current and legacy Marvel icons, Secret Wars is expected to be an event film unlike any movie ever made. Considering how expansive that cast is rumored to be, discussion about Miles Morales' long-awaited MCU debut comes up often when looking ahead to its release.

Disney used a fan-made poster for Avengers: Secret Wars, which includes an image of Miles Morales, at an event teasing the studio's upcoming movie slate. At an upfront event in São Paulo (shared by The Hollywood Handle), Brazil, Disney revisited its release slate for films being released through 2027, including Star Wars: Starfighter, Gatto, and The Simpsons. One of the final images was a poster for Avengers: Secret Wars, which was made by a fan and features multiple exciting characters from across the Marvel multiverse.

Disney

The poster was originally made in July by DeviantArt user CameToGiveLuv, and it centered on Doctor Doom (the main villain for both Doomsday and Secret Wars) and the Beyonder. Under them and next to Anthony Mackie's Captain America, Miles Morales jumps into action with his fist exuding electricity. Fans will recognize this version of Miles from PlayStation's recent trilogy of Spider-Man video games, which showed the hit web-slinger getting his powers and learning how to be a hero under Peter Parker.

Deviant Art

As of writing, no version of Spider-Man has been confirmed to appear in either Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars. There are also no rumors indicating how far along Marvel Studios is regarding casting for Miles Morales, who will be one of the biggest new names to enter the MCU upon arrival.

Avengers: Secret Wars is currently lined up as the MCU's 40th movie, the sixth Avengers film, and the final release of the Multiverse Saga's Phase 6. Over a dozen actors are confirmed for this movie's cast, but plot details have not been teased outside of Robert Downey Jr.'s inclusion as the main villain, Doctor Doom. Avengers: Secret Wars is set to debut in theaters on December 17, 2027.

Will Miles Morales Be in Avengers: Secret Wars?

Sony Pictures

Avengers: Secret Wars is expected to be the biggest game-changer in MCU history, which could end with multiple legacy heroes being recast with new actors for stories in Phase 7 and beyond. It may also be the perfect avenue to introduce Miles Morales to the picture, especially if one or all of the three previous live-action Peter Parkers are involved as well.

Many expect Miles to make his MCU debut either in this movie via a multiversal variant or by meeting the Earth-616 version in 2026's Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has also noted that Miles won't debut in the MCU until after Sony releases Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which is now in line to hit theaters in June 2027.

Given those parameters, Miles likely will not be in play until Avengers: Secret Wars at the earliest, although Marvel has laid teases out for his arrival since Peter Parker's first MCU solo movie in 2017.

For now, due to Secret Wars still being so far away from its release, all fans can do is wait to see how the rest of the MCU pans out before that time as this massive story is pulled together for Phase 6's conclusion.