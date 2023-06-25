Spider-Man 2: PlayStation Reveals 6 New Suits for Miles Morales

PlayStation's Spider-Man 2 unveiled new suits for Miles Morales ahead of the video game's release this October.

The anticipation surrounding Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has been sky-high ever since Insomniac Games released a game-changing gameplay trailer that featured first looks at the Symbiote suit, Kraven, and Lizard.

Pre-orders are already ongoing for the said game, with a good chunk of bonuses available for early purchasers. Moreover, the game's digital deluxe and collector's editions highlighted different free suits for Peter Parker and Miles.

Miles Morales Receives 6 New Suits in Spider-Man 2

The PlayStation Blog revealed six new suits for Miles Morales as part of the pre-order bonuses and digital deluxe editions of Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

1.) Shadow-Spider Suit

Marvel

In Marvel Comics, Miles Morales became Shadow Spider in Champions #25, an alter-ego that the hero took when he was transported to the Weirdworld (a mystical realm).

Miles' Shadow-Spider suit in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is almost a comic-accurate take on the costume, with the main difference being the mask. In the comics, Miles sports a half-mask.

2.) Tokusatsu Suit

Marvel

The Tokusatsu suit, via Game Rant, is reportedly inspired by a series of Japanese live-action television and film projects that are heavy on special effects, such as the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

3.) Agimat Suit

Marvel

The Agimat Suit is designed by Marvel Filipino artist Anthony Francisco. This new costume is inspired by an amulet from the Philippines where one can gain powers if one possesses it.

The Agimat Suit consists of a golden necklace-like structure that is built into the suit, and it has an incredible purple color scheme that sets it apart from other Spider-Man costumes.

4.) Red Spectre Suit

Marvel

Miles Morales' Red Spectre suit appears to be a nod to Spider-Gwen due to similarities with the Spider-Verse heroine such as the hood and the color scheme.

5.) Encoded Suit

Marvel

Miles Morales' Encoded suit gives off a futuristic vibe that would be beneficial for some side missions in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. It has a fairly robotic look alongside a unique orange and silver color scheme.

6.) Biomechanical Suit

Marvel

The Biomechanical suit also has a futuristic feel similar to the Encoded suit, but it has the same color scheme as Miles Morales' original costume in both the comics and the game. Given that it has biomechanics in its game, it's possible that using this could amplify Miles' bio-electricity powers in the game.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2's Digital Deluxe Suit Details

For those who have yet to pre-order Marvel's Spider-Man 2, gamers may need to look at either the Digital Deluxe or the Collector's Edition of the video game to gain access to these new suits.

In a tweet, last June 16, a spokesperson from Insomniac Games confirmed that these suits alongside Peter Parker's new costumes are "exclusive to the Digital Deluxe Edition," meaning that they can't be unlocked through gameplay.

PlayStation confirmed that the Digital Deluxe edition of Spider-Man 2 will include the game, all the pre-order digital bonuses, 10 unique suits (5 for Miles and 5 for Peter), additional Photo Mode frames and stickers, and 2 additional skill points.

The Digital Deluxe edition is priced at $79.99/ £79.99/ €89.99/ ¥9,980 MSRP.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to be released on October 20.