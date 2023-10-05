Spider-Man 2 PS5 Reveals 5 New Suits for Peter Parker In Full (Photos)

Fans were finally given a glimpse at a few new suits that will be featured in Insomniac's upcoming Spider-Man 2 video game.

After the first Spider-Man game came out as a PlayStation exclusive in 2018, fans immediately wanted more. The Miles Morales title that was released for the PS5 a couple of years later in 2020 felt like a worthy successor, but it was then revealed that Spider-Man 2 was on the way.

The game is set to be released on Friday, October 20, and players were even given a sneak peek at what to expect when Peter Parker and Miles Morales face off against Venom.

Critics were already treated to their own copies of the upcoming title, but fans won't exactly know their thoughts until the review embargo is lifted on October 16.

Marvel Reveals Five New Spider-Man 2 Suits

Marvel recently confirmed that some upcoming comic books will sport variant covers inspired by suits that will be in the upcoming Spider-Man 2 video game, exclusively coming to PlayStation.

These alternate covers actually revealed what five of the new suits in the game will look like, as well as their official names.

These suits were technically already revealed as a part of the pre-order information for the upcoming game, but this is by far the best look at each one of them.

Marvel

The first suit that was shown off by Marvel was called the Apunkalyptic Suit, which appeared to take inspiration from the ever-popular Spider-Punk.

This futuristic suit includes a blue and red zip-up jacket as well as a slicked-back hairstyle coming out of the top of the mask.

Marvel

Another one of the newly revealed suits is called the Stone Monkey Suit, which features multiple shades of both red and blue throughout.

It also sports some gold trim and a gold Spider-Man logo on the chest, as well as some patches of fur on the wrists and shins.

Marvel

The 25th Century Suit was also revealed to be a usable costume for Spider-Man 2 players, and its name says it all.

This one appears to have a helmet instead of a standard Spider-Man mask and actually looks to take inspiration from Mysterio's design in comics and in film. There are also some different sections of the suit that glow blue, truly topping off the fact that this suit comes from the future.

Marvel

Another alternative suit for Peter Parker to wear in the upcoming game is colored gray, white, and red, and is called the Tactical Suit.

This one also appears to be from the future as the mask appears to be mechanical instead of the standard cloth that Spider-Man fans are used to seeing.

Marvel

Perhaps the most menacing Peter Parker suit on this entire list, however, is the Aurantia Suit, which is colored black, yellow, and red.

The Aurantia suit will also sport a different style of mask, as it is broken up into two sections. The top portion looks similar to any other Spider-Man mask, but around the mouth are is completely blacked out and almost smooth in texture.

Players who want to unlock these suits and use them in the upcoming game will have to purchase the digital deluxe edition, which is priced at $79.99 USD.

Why Are Alternative Costumes So Sought After?

One of the most intriguing aspects of Insomniac's Spider-Man games is the fact that players can unlock and then use dozens of different suits as they swing around New York City.

After this trend started in 2018's Spider-Man, many fans immediately started anticipating what possible looks they could sport as Miles Morales in the 2020 mini-sequel before it hit shelves.

A lot of players are hoping that the symbiote suit from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3 will be playable in the upcoming title, especially since Venom will have such a major role in the upcoming game.

Another potential alternative look for Peter Parker that has fans crossing their fingers is the suit from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 - which many have claimed is the best Spider-Man suit of all time.

Neither Marvel nor Insomniac is going to reveal every single unlockable suit in Spider-Man 2 as part of the fun is being rewarded with one and then trying it on for the first time without knowing what it is.

However, at least players will have a decent idea of what to expect if they purchase the digital deluxe version of the game.

Spider-Man 2 is set to come out on Friday, October 20.