Spider-Man 2 PS5: Best Look at Peter Parker's Spider-Arm Upgrade Revealed (Photos)

The upcoming release of a new Spider-Man 2 toy has revealed the best look yet at Peter Parker's Spider-Arms upgrade in the upcoming PS5 game.

Marvel's Spider-Man (made by Insomniac Games) franchise returns on October 20, exclusively on the PlayStation 5 console.

Following the widely successful PS4 Spider-Man and the smaller-sized Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales entries, expectations are high for the next installment.

The return of one suit upgrade is particularly getting fans' attention, along with the inclusion of Kraven, Venom, and the symbiote suit.

Upgraded Spider-Man Arms

Hot Toys announced a new 1/6th scale Advanced Suit 2.0 Spider-Man collectible figure, featuring a clear look at Peter Parker's Spider-Arms from Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Inspired by the iconic Iron Spider Armor from the comics and the MCU with Tom Holland, these new arms look fierce, sharp, and robotic.

Not only can the Spider-Arms give Peter a quick advantage in combat, but in Spider-Man 2, using them alongside Miles could really give the Spidey duo a leg up on the villains.

The new Spider-Arms match the white accents of the Advanced Suit 2.0 nicely, featuring silver, textured bionic limbs.

In addition to his new Advanced suit, a previous still from the upcoming game gave fans a good look at Spider-Man using all eight limbs.

Just as the map has been expanded, how gamers can control the advanced suit upgrade will likely also be improved.

More Suits and Abilities in Spider-Man 2

One of the highlights of the original Insomniac Spider-Man game was the customization of how Peter Parker could look.

28 different suits were available to choose from in the original game, which may only grow in its sequel.

Fans have already seen Peter in two suits, the Advanced Suit 2.0 and the Symbiote Suit that will play a key role in Spider-Man 2's storyline.

Additionally, gadgets, suit mods, combos, and suit powers are a huge element of these games. In Spider-Man 2 expect even more customization and Spider-Arms to be even more useful during gameplay.

Expect to learn more when Spider-Man 2 is featured at this year's San Diego Comic-Con 2023 on Thursday, July 20.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 releases for the PS5 on October 20.