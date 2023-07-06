Spider-Man 2 PS5 Announces Upcoming Panel Event With Main Actors

Insomniac's Spider-Man 2 may be coming to PlayStation later this year, but it will first make a huge impact at this year's San Diego Comic-Con with a panel where its main actors will be present.

Marketing for Spider-Man 2 is starting to really ramp up as the October 20 release date gets closer. A gameplay trailer was recently revealed that displayed new elements the game will feature.

Before the first Spider-Man game came out in 2018, it also was given a heavy focus at that year's Comic-Con, and it seems as though this year's title will be following suit.

Spider-Man 2 Takes Over Hall H

Marvel

It was recently announced via Variety that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be featured at this year's San Diego Comic-Con 2023 on Thursday, July 20 from 2:30 - 3:30 pm PT in the illustrious Hall H.

Along with the announcement, it was also confirmed that multiple members of the development team and actors from the upcoming game will be in attendance.

Peter Parker actor Yuri Lowenthal will be present at the panel alongside Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales), Laura Bailey (Mary Jane Watson), and legendary actor Tony Todd, who will be playing Venom.

The developers announced included Insomniac Games' creative director Bryan Intihar, game director Ryan Smith, narrative director Jon Paquette, and senior art director Jacinda Chew.

Marvel Games' VO and creative director Bill Roseman will also be a part of the presentation.

The panel's title was revealed to be "Marvel's Spider-Man 2: Symbiotic Relationships," teasing that fans will get an even more in-depth look at the Venom symbiote that will be a major story beat of the game.

It was also confirmed that attendees will also get to see some behind-the-scenes action regarding Venom.

The Importance of Spider-Man 2

The fact that Spider-Man 2 will be in a Hall H panel proves just how much faith Insomniac, Marvel, and PlayStation have in the upcoming game.

The first title had a huge player base in 2018, and many fans still talk about that adventure to this very day.

With this panel putting a large focus on Venom, many questions will likely be answered that fans have in regard to how the Symbiote will work when it is affecting Peter, and how the character of Venom will be handled.

After the convention is over, fan anticipation will likely be even higher for the upcoming PlayStation game.

The panel for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will take place at San Diego Comic-Con in San Diego, California on July 20, and the full game will be released exclusively on PlayStation 5 on October 20.