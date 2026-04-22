'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Will Revisit 4 Iconic Marvel Settings

Peter Parker has a brand new life in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but fans will still find him revisiting familiar locations. The first trailer for the new MCU Spider-Man film finally shed some light on Tom Holland's next superhero outing, just four months ahead of its release on July 31. The friendly neighborhood hero is still protecting the boroughs of New York, and fans will recognize many of the spots featured in the footage.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a direct continuation of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which finds Peter Parker operating fully as Spider-Man, given that no one in the world remembers who Peter Parker is. That doesn't stop new challenges and new villains from coming his way in Spider-Man 4.

The fourth Spider-Man film also has a new director in Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), and features new cast members Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, and Tramell Tillman, along with favorites Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Mark Ruffalo.

Familiar MCU Locations in the Spider-Man 4 Trailer

Empire State University (ESU)

Marvel Studios

The fictional Empire State University is a frequent setting in Spider-Man comics, known as the college Peter Parker attends after graduating from high school. ESU is traditionally the place that Peter meets his friends, like Harry Osborn and Gwen Stacy, neither of whom has been introduced in the MCU as yet.

Fans will finally see ESU on-screen in the MCU in 2026. Peter is shown attending classes at ESU, where he is studying under none other than Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk (who is human again after the events of She-Hulk).

Peter Parker's Apartment

Marvel Studios

After living with his Aunt May for the entirety of the Spider-Man "Home" trilogy, the end of No Way Home saw Peter forced to find a new home in the wake of May's death and the world forgetting his name.

The Midtown apartment was revealed in its empty state at the end of the film as Peter began moving his belongings in to start his new life. While basic, the apartment was centrally located, giving Peter good access to the city for any impending crimes he needs to attend to as Spider-Man.

When things pick up in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Peter has been living in his apartment for several years, and it's a location the film will revisit seemingly often as he tries to deal with his strange new Spider-Man powers.

Aunt May's Grave

Marvel Studios

Marisa Tomei's Aunt May was Peter Parker's only family in the MCU and was a constant source of support throughout the Spider-Man trilogy. Tragically, May met her end in Spider-Man: No Way Home after she was killed by the Green Goblin. This devastated Peter and created one of the most poignant moments in Spider-Man: No Way Home as he went to visit her grave at the end of the film and ran into Happy Hogan, who didn't remember him.

The trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day revealed that the film will revisit May's gravesite, as Peter is still a regular visitor several years later.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Marvel Studios

Peter, MJ, and Ned were hellbent on getting accepted into the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Spider-Man: No Way Home, to the point that even Spider-Man stepped in to try and ensure his friends got into their university of choice after the university rejected their applications.

His attempts were successful, as the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home confirmed that Ned and MJ had gotten into MIT. Meanwhile, Peter is forced to go elsewhere after the memory spell.

Peter and his friends are in college during Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and the trailer confirmed that MIT will remain a prime location in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.