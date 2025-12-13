DC Ignites Snyderverse Return Hopes With New Darkseid Teaser

DC has sparked fresh speculation about a possible SnyderVerse revival thanks to a newly revealed teaser for Darkseid merchandise. The powerful New God was central to Zack Snyder's vision for the DCEU, appearing first as a looming threat in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before fully emerging in Zack Snyder's Justice League. In Snyder's cut, Darkseid oversaw Steppenwolf's mission to conquer Earth with the Mother Boxes and later vowed to retrieve the Anti-Life Equation himself. This new merch drop has reignited fan hopes that his storyline may not be finished after all.

DC and Infinity Studio have revealed an intimidating new teaser for merchandise of Snyder's version of Darkseid, announcing a massive life-size bust now available for preorder at $5,599. The collectible is genuinely enormous, standing roughly 4.5 feet tall, spanning about 4.5 feet wide, and extending around 3.4 feet deep.

Modeled directly after Darkseid's appearance in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, who has met no match, the bust captures the character with intricate detailing and an imposing presence meant to replicate the film's design as closely as possible.

The new life-size bust comes with an extraordinary level of craftsmanship, particularly in its close-up details. His face is sculpted with deep, textured lines that make every contour pop, while his iconic headgear and chest armor are recreated with precision that mirrors Snyder's on-screen version.

DC

The glowing red eyes immediately command attention, enhanced by built-in LED lighting (according to Infinity Studio's official Instagram page) that makes them look moments away from firing an Omega Beam.

DC

Even the omega-shaped emblem at his waist is sharply defined, anchoring the design with one of Darkseid's most recognizable symbols.

His pose adds even more personality: his left hand is raised in a menacing, almost summoning gesture, while his right hand remains clenched behind his back, giving the impression of someone who holds absolute power without fear.

DC

The armor plating across his back is quite detailed, showing layers of metallic, alien texture that reinforce his battle-ready presence.

DC

His stone-like skin has been replicated with remarkable realism using PolyStone material, making the CGI character feel more tangible and lifelike than ever before.

DC

A side profile shows even more detail, highlighting the character played by Ray Porter, who was recast in a different DC project.

DC

No line, wrinkle, or detail was missed in this Darkseid creation, making it a must-have for Snyder fans with deep pockets.

DC

And despite representing only his upper half, the bust is massive next to a real person, giving off an intimidating presence that matches the cinematic portrayal.

DC

The Darkseid bust closely mirrors the CGI version seen in the DCEU, retaining the same hulking proportions and stone-etched features.

DC

He carries the same towering digital presence that drew comparisons to Josh Brolin's Thanos, which the DCU is still looking for its version of.

DC

In some ways, the physical statue actually looks better, since it avoids the slight softness and motion blurriness that can come with computer-generated characters and instead delivers a crisp, tangible take on Snyder's design.

DC

Even the glowing eyes differ subtly from the films, appearing more consistently red here, whereas the movie version often shifted between bright white and light red before unleashing his Omega powers.

DC

Despite the new look at DC's big bad, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has said there are no current plans for Darkseid in the DCU following Snyder's version and "because [of] Thanos and Marvel."

Still, the existence of new SnyderVerse merchandise shows that there is still interest in that vision for DC, leading fans to ponder whether a return in some form could ever happen.

Will Darkseid Ever Appear in the DCU?

As mentioned, there are no plans for Darkseid in Gunn's DCU, which is currently prioritizing villains like Brainiac and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult). Man of Tomorrow is reported to bring Brainiac to live-action for the first time, positioning him as a major, Justice League-level threat, while Hoult's Lex is clearly being set up as a long-term presence rather than a one-and-done antagonist.

Many fans argue that Darkseid should only appear after a proper New Gods project (a previously cancelled idea at DC), so Apokolips and its mythology can be fully explored. And with Gunn openly disliking empty post-credits teasers, it's unlikely Darkseid will be introduced through a brief stinger. For now, he remains a possibility for much later in the DCU's rollout rather than an imminent arrival.