DC Recasts SnyderVerse’s Darkseid Actor in New DC Role

The SnyderVerse's Darkseid actor has returned to DC in a brand-new role, playing a famous Superman character. Director Zack Snyder envisioned Darkseid, played by Ray Porter, as the big bad for his Justice League trilogy. The DC supervillain appeared briefly in Zack Snyder's Justice League as the mastermind behind Steppenwolf who was in hot pursuit of the Anti-Life Equation. But, much to the chagrin of many Snyder enthusiasts, that story appears doomed to never be completed as the DCU has been rebooted under James Gunn and Peter Safran.

DC officially announced the cast for All-Star Superman's full-cast audiobook adaptation, featuring one surprising SnyderVerse star. The blue brand confirmed that Ray Porter, who played Darkseid in Zack Snyder's Justice League, voices Superman's Kryptonian father, Jor-El, in the adaptation of a DC Comics classic.

Porter isn't the only SnyderVerse actor to be recast in a new role since the old DCEU rolled credits one last time in 2023. Most notably, Aquaman actor Jason Momoa is joining James Gunn's DCU next year in Supergirl as he fulfills his dream of playing the intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo.

All-Star Superman was among the comics that inspired this year's Superman and the new DCU. Fans can now enjoy the DC classic as an audiobook from Penguin Random House Audio, starring Marc Thompson as Superman, Kristen Sieh as Lois Lane, Christopher Smith as Lex Luthor, Ray Porter as Jor-El, and more.

Could Ray Porter Return As the DCU's Darkseid?

Ray Porter was only introduced as Darkseid in a minor role in Zack Snyder's Justice League, setting him up for the sequels that are unlikely to happen. As such, fans never truly got to see him thrive as DC's big-bad, but Porter openly said he was "just grateful" for his time as Darkseid after the DCU reboot was announced.

Having demonstrated a willingness to work with the blue brand again after voicing Jor-El in the All-Star Superman audiobook, perhaps Porter could one day join the big-screen DCU in a new role, or even an old one.

Despite the DCU being a reboot, several SnyderVerse era actors, such as Viola Davis' Amanda Waller, have stuck around in the same role. As Gunn is reportedly open to bringing back more of Snyder's hires, there's no reason that Porter couldn't eventually play Darkseid again when he finally turns up in the DCU.

That day may be coming sooner rather than later as DC Studios recently announced an R-rated Mister Miracles show. While it hasn't been officially confirmed whether the animated project is set in the DCU, the logline teases that "[Mister Miracle's] adoptive father, Darkseid, has apparently obtained the Anti-Life Equation," presumably setting up the Justice League villain's appearance.