Marvel Studios Announces 1 Mutant Superhero Will Appear In 'Wonder Man'

Marvel Studios will bring a mutant superhero to the small screen when Wonder Man debuts on Disney+. While Wonder Man includes countless ties to the MCU's past, fans are already looking forward to seeing mutants take on a bigger role in the greater Marvel Studios story.

Stand-up comic Byron Bowers is set to portray DeMarr Davis, better known as Doorman, in Marvel Studios' Wonder Man. The Winter 2025 issue of Disney’s D23 Magazine, obtained by The Direct, confirmed Bowers' casting, as he will bring the lesser-known mutant to life for the first time in live-action for the MCU.

Marvel Studios

Doorman was first introduced in West Coast Avengers No. 46, published in July 1989, created by the legendary comic artist John Byrne. In the comics, he is an average guy who answers a newspaper ad asking for "costumed adventurers" to work together on a new team.

Marvel Comics

DeMarr is unique due to his teleporting powers, which he uses to allow others entry to almost any structure. He can also make himself intangible, similarly to the way Paul Bettany's Vision can phase through objects and buildings.

Marvel Comics

The character has a fairly simple costume, consisting of a full-body black suit with white boots, gloves, and a cape. The look is completed with a black mask with white diamonds as the eyeholes.

Marvel Comics

In the comics, the team Doorman is most commonly associated with is the Great Lakes Avengers, which has included characters like Squirrel Girl, Mr. Immortal, Flatman, Hawkeye, Mockingbird, and Deadpool (who may form his own MCU team in a future movie).

Marvel Comics

Wonder Man will be the first Marvel Studios project released in 2026 and the third Disney+ show in the MCU's Phase 6. Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Sir Ben Kingsley, the show will highlight Simon Williams' quest to be cast in the upcoming Wonder Man movie within the MCU. Wonder Man is set to debut on Disney+ on January 27, 2026.

The Mutants' Future in the MCU

Marvel

While Doorman marks the MCU's latest venture into the world of mutants, the franchise will continue to build on that trend. Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel was retconned to be a mutant in her solo series, making her the first one on Earth-616, and Tenoch Huerta's Namor the Sub-Mariner called himself a mutant upon his debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Mutants will become a huge part of Marvel's big-screen presence in 2026, with at least seven legacy X-Men stars already cast in Avengers: Doomsday. This will integrate that team with Marvel Studios' Avengers and Fantastic Four, and it may set the stage for what will be seen in future mutant projects as well.

Later on, Marvel Studios already has its first X-Men movie in development, with Thunderbolts*' Jake Schreier directing and Hunger Games' Michael Lesslie penning the script. While Marvel is still in the early stages of casting for this film, fans expect to see a younger group of mutants for Marvel Studios.