Marvel Studios' X-Men Reboot Adds 1 Ant-Man Mainstay

A producer from two of the MCU's Ant-Man movies is now in line to take on the same role for one of the franchise's biggest movies of Phase 7. While Marvel Studios is in the early stages of development on Phase 7, fans are still at least a couple of years away from seeing anything on screen from that new slate. As the studio lays out the movies and TV shows that will comprise this Phase, the team is also organizing who will help bring these projects to life.

Marvel Studios Vice President of Production & Development Stephen Broussard is reported to be a producer on the MCU's upcoming X-Men reboot. This report comes from insider Daniel Richtman.

Stephen Broussard was originally an assistant to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige before the MCU began. He was the first in-house Marvel Studios producer to get a "produced by" credit (Ant-Man and the Wasp) to reflect his seniority and heavy involvement on that film. Broussard is a member of the Marvel Studios Parliament, an elite committee of Marvel's longest-tenured producers who work on the front line of developing ideas for all of the MCU's upcoming movies and TV shows.

Broussard is best known for his work on 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp and 2023's Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, two of 12 projects on which he is credited. Those projects (including the 2013 Marvel One-Shot short featuring Sir Ben Kingsley's Trevor Slattery) are listed below:

The Incredible Hulk - associate producer

- associate producer Captain America: The First Avenger - co-producer

- co-producer Iron Man 3 - executive producer

- executive producer Marvel One-Shot: All Hail the King - executive producer

- executive producer Doctor Strange - executive producer

- executive producer Ant-Man and the Wasp - produced by

- produced by Werewolf by Night - executive producer

- executive producer Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania - produced by

- produced by Loki - executive producer

- executive producer Echo - executive producer

- executive producer Wonder Man - executive producer

Marvel Studios is confirmed to be developing its first X-Men film as part of its Phase 7 slate. Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier will direct the movie, and the script is being written by Hunger Games scribe Michael Lesslie. The MCU's first X-Men movie does not have a title, cast, or release timeframe as of writing.

Marvel

While Marvel Studios is still a ways out from casting or revealing any story details for its first X-Men movie, those specifics are currently being worked out behind the scenes. Following Marvel Studios' reintoduction for legacy X-Men actors in the next two Avengers films, the stage will be set for new actors to continue this saga in the Earth-616 storyline.

One fact fans already know is that Marvel Studios is reportedly aiming for a younger cast to star in its first-ever X-Men-centric movie for the MCU. This will allow for a team that can grow and evolve alongside one another while brining multiple classic stories into the MCU's greater narrative.

Marvel Studios already has a couple of X-Men teases set up ahead of the mutants' true debut, including Patrick Stewart's cameo as Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. More notably, Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel is teased to be the MCU's first official mutant, moving away from her Inhuman roots in Marvel Comics.

While details are being kept under wraps otherwise, having Broussard and the rest of the Marvel team involved with the X-Men should give them the shine and spotlight they deserve alongside Marvel Studios' biggest names.