MCU Fantastic Four Release Date, Casting Rumors and Everything We Know

Years after an MCU reboot of the Fantastic Four was announced, fans still have questions about the cast, the story, and its release.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige first confirmed plans for Fantastic Four in 2019; but ever since, the project has been in a near-constant state of flux due to delays, director swaps, rewrites, and more.

Nevertheless, Marvel's "First Family" remains MCU-bound; and with the film expected to debut next year, here is everything to know about the long-awaited project.

When Is the MCU Fantastic Four Movie Releasing?

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four is currently scheduled to premiere on May 2, 2025.

But again, this is far from the film's first confirmed release date.

Originally, the reboot was slated for November 8, 2024, before it was pushed to February 14, 2025. Then, in June 2023, the studio delayed Fantastic Four yet again, bumping the project to its current release date of May 2, 2025.

While the film's most recent delay was likely the result of the writer's strike and franchise-wide creative restructuring, earlier delays - apart from the COVID-19 pandemic - stemmed from creative woes and production problems.

For instance, back in 2020, Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts signed on to direct. But after he stepped away in April 2022, Marvel Studios brought on Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer to pen the script before WandaVision's Matt Shakman was announced as Fantastic Four's replacement director in September 2022.

The story does not end there, however. In March 2023, Avatar 2's Josh Friedman was hired on for rewrites, suggesting a possible change in tone or direction and Marvel Studios wasn't fully satisfied.

The question now is whether further delays are in store for the MCU's Fantastic Four; and from what's known about the production schedule, it's a possibility.

While Matt Shakman suggested (via TheWrap) that filming would begin in early 2024, that was before the 2023 strikes.

Also, current rumors indicate that filming is not expected until Summer 2024, making the odds of Fantastic Four hitting that May 2, 2025 release date all the less likely.

Why Is John Krasinski Not Reed Richards?

Despite being the most popular fan casting choice for Reed Richards, and his Mr. Fantastic cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, John Krasinski is not expected to reprise his role for Fantastic Four.

While doing press for Season 3 of Jack Ryan, Krasinski told TheWrap there were no "discussions" for him to star in the reboot and his Doctor Strange 2 cameo was a one-off, a chance to "play in that sandbox for one day:"

"There aren’t any discussions at all, the only discussion I had was actually in the second-to-last week of 'Jack Ryan.' Kevin Feige called and said would you ever fly to L.A. and play in our sandbox for a day? I was honored to do it. I flew right from Budapest when we wrapped and went right to the 'Doctor Strange' set. I’m a big fan of all those characters and that world, so to get to play in that sandbox for one day was a real thrill."

Who Is Cast in the MCU Fantastic Four Movie?

At the moment, The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal is the only actor to have been cast in Fantastic Four for the role of Reed Richards.

While fans await further cast confirmations, rumors suggest other stars have been offered roles, including Vanessa Kirby for Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman.

When asked about the possibility, Kirby's response to the Fantastic Four rumor did little to quell speculation, saying, "It would be an honor."

In addition, there Is talk that Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn has been offered the role of Johnny Storm while The Bear's Ebon Moss-Bachrach has been approached to play Ben Grimm.

What Will Happen in the MCU Fantastic Four Movie?

While much of the reboot's story remains a mystery, there is buzz that Sue Storm - not Reed Richards - is the film's lead.

In addition, Kevin Feige confirmed that the MCU reboot won't be an origin story like previous films, but rather something audiences have "never seen before:"

"A lot of people know this origin story. A lot of people know the basics. How do we take that and bring something that they’ve never seen before?"

Since Feige's statement, there have been other rumors, including talk of Reed Richards and Sue Storm being parents in Fantastic Four and likely older than previous on-screen versions of the heroes.

Not only is this mature character direction in line with Pedro Pascal's casting, but it also works for 35-year-old Vanessa Kirby.

Who Will Be the MCU Fantastic Four Movie Villain?

While the film's four-actor cast is at the forefront of fan speculation, there is significant gossip concerning the film's villain and/or villains.

One such rumor claims Marvel Studios offered Antonio Banderas the role of the film's villain, Galactus.

Also, as reported by ComicBookMovie.com, there's talk of Marvel Studios introducing a gender-swapped Silver Surfer for the film. However, other sources allege Terrax, not Silver Surfer, will serve as a Herald of Galactus.

As for the classic Fantastic Four villain, Doctor Doom, insiders note he will still have a presence but only via a post-credits tease.

Fantastic Four arrives in theaters on May 2, 2025.