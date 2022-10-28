MCU: Fantastic Four Movie Rumor Reveals Doctor Doom's Unexpected Role

The Fantastic Four are finally on their way to the MCU, and one would assume that would also mean the team's iconic villain Victor von Doom (aka Doctor Doom) will be joining them. The Fantastic Four film has been in the works for quite some time at Marvel Studios, but still not much is actually known about the film.

While fans have gotten hints at Marvel's First Family so far in the MCU (i.e. Reed Richards popping up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), but nothing has been done when it comes to the evil Doctor.

Rumors pointed to the character appearing at some point in Wakanda Forever for a "minor role," seemingly implying "the war between Wakanda and Atlantis was down to Doom's interference." But that has not been confirmed in any way.

Of all the questions surrounding Fantastic Four, Doom was not one of them. Surely, he was going to play a big part in the 2025 film. Well, according to a new rumor, fans should not get their hopes up.

Dr. Doom's Minimal Role in Fantastic Four

In an appearance on the Hot Mic podcast, insider Jeff Sneider revealed that sources told him Doctor Doom is not the main villain in Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four.

Seider said that "[he's been] told that Doctor Doom is not the villain of Fantastic Four," with the iconic Marvel big bad being introduced in the film's "mid-credit or post-credit scene" to set up a sequel:

"I'm told that Doctor Doom is not the villain of Fantastic Four, that Doctor Doom will be introduced basically in like a mid-credit or post-credit scene [in Fantastic Four]."

My Cosmic Circus' Lizzie Hill corroborated the reporting, tweeting "We had heard this as well."

This is an unexpected twist for the character, seeing as multiple rumors have pointed to him having a substantial role in the upcoming film. Even the latest MCU blockbuster has gotten tied up in the Doom speculation with some theorizing the villain would appear in Ryan Coogler's Wakandan sequel.

Seeing as word has pinned the character to projects this far out from the Fantastic Four release date, one would assume it would mean the character was going to play a big part in the F4 film.

Can There Be F4 Without Doctor Doom?

If this proves to be true, it will be shocking news for a great number of fans. Audiences have been itching to see an MCU Doom almost as much as they have been itching for an MCU Fantastic Four.

Rumors of the character being set up for a big debut have been going around for years. But if these reports are to be believed, audiences may not be getting quite the dose of Doom they thought they were going to in Fantastic Four.

But looking at this from five-thousand feet, it may actually make sense. Doom is the iconic Fantastic Four villain. Yes, it is likely that when he does come around, he will likely stick around for a long time in the MCU, similar to the likes of Tom Hiddleston's Loki. But it may not be smart to blow a Doom vs the Fantastic Four battle in that first movie.

Let that first movie set up the team, acclimatize the audience to this side of the MCU, and then set Doctor Doom up for the sequel or a team-up like Secret Wars. With reports of a Silver Surfer series on the way, perhaps he could serve as the main antagonist of that first Fantastic Four film.

With or without Doom, Fantastic Four is set to debut in theaters on its newly-changed release date of February 14, 2025.