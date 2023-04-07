Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four Movie Villain Might've Just Been Revealed (Report)

As fans wait for details on the MCU's upcoming Fantastic Four movie, a new rumor appears to tease who Marvel's First Family will fight as their first Marvel Studios villain.

Viewers know not to expect the iconic Doctor Doom to take that antagonist role, as he's rumored to only be introduced in a mid or post-credits scene during Fantastic Four.

But considering the quartet's vast group of antagonists from Marvel Comics, the MCU has a big decision to make regarding who will be this movie's main villain.

Fantastic Four Villains Reportedly In Place

Insider Jeff Sneider revealed on The Hot Mic podcast that Marvel Studios will utilize both Galactus and his herald, the Silver Surfer, as the villains in the MCU's upcoming Fantastic Four movie, coming out in 2025.

Sneider heard that director Matt Shakman has plans to "go very cosmic" with this film, using "both Galactus and the Silver Surfer" in the film:

"I'm told that Matt Shakman is planning to go very cosmic with his 'Fantastic Four' movie. Lots of 1960s elements, and that the film will feature both Galactus and the Silver Surfer."

He also analyzed the change in writer from Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer to Avatar: The Way of Water's Josh Friedman, who will look to get Fantastic Four to the level that the MCU's top brass is looking for:

"Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer's draft of 'Fantastic Four' was fine, but they brought in that new writer to get it to the level that Kevin Feige and Matt Shakman wanted. Marvel is still open to working with Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer again."

Will Galactus and Silver Surfer Shine in Fantastic Four?

It's no surprise that the MCU has big plans for the Galactus and the Silver Surfer. Not only are they two of the Fantastic Four's most iconic adversaries, but fans are looking for them to be redeemed after they were so underwhelming in 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

That movie only utilized Galactus as a giant cloud in the sky that didn't even do anything before the Silver Surfer stopped him, giving the MCU a golden opportunity to put him on screen in a way that will satisfy fans.

This also comes on top of rumors that a Marvel Studios Special Presentation is already in development centering on the Silver Surfer, which will set up his presence in the MCU before Galactus follows closely behind him.

The only hope with this move is that Galactus will last longer than one solo movie, as he has the chance to be a villain that's on the same level as past MCU big bads like Thanos or Kang the Conqueror.

And with past MCU movies having already looked to tease the cosmic conqueror, Fantastic Four feels like the perfect opportunity to bring him into play in all his glory against Marvel's First Family.

Fantastic Four will debut in theaters on Feburary 14, 2025.